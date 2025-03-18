Fiat 600 long-term test: report 2

Just this week, I was reminded of my car and its colour in a slightly odd way. When I was leaving the house to go to work, I was greeted by a gleaming sun and a clear blue sky. It was a beautiful day and it immediately put me in a good mood. I thought, finally, the grey days of Winter were behind us. It’s this positive feeling that made me appreciate my bright coloured small SUV and its anti-grey agenda. I’ve noticed several cars on my street are painted grey or black (the second most popular colour choice), so it’s great to see my car stand out. I also like the metallic fleck in its paintwork, as well as some of the other details inside the car.

The seat pattern, for example, is made up of the word Fiat spelt out over and over again. The start-up sequence on the digital driver's display features a bright coloured Fiat logo that dances onto the screen. The indicator tick-tock is funky too, and I like the magnetic storage cubby cover that could easily be found on an iPad. It's different and I like that, but there is one detail that's starting to affect my positive mood. The white faux-leather seats are already starting to show signs of wear. It's a bit of a shame because they do look good. Perhaps a more practical (and dare I say it, darker) colour would have been better in this instance.

