The most popular car colours – and the least wanted

Black, white and grey make up more than six in ten new cars sold in the UK, according to official figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The data reveals that in 2023, more than a quarter of new cars left the factory with grey paint – the most popular car colour in the UK – followed by 20% in black and a further 17% in white.

Indeed, in the list of best-selling cars of 2023, all but one – the now-discontinued Ford Fiesta – were most popular in black, white or grey.