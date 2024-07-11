2025 Fiat Grande Panda: small SUV gets mild hybrid and electric power

On sale December 2024 | Price from £20,000 (est)

In the wild, Giant Pandas are notoriously shy, only venturing into areas where humans live if they’re driven by hunger or fleeing from danger. The new Fiat Grande Panda, on the other hand, couldn’t be more sociable if it tried.

From its bright yellow paintwork to its rufty-tufty body cladding, the new Grande Panda is a small SUV which will have no trouble attracting attention. People won’t even need to ask what it’s called, because the Panda name is stamped into the doors and spelt out on the boot lid. The car’s headlights are LED units which form part of a checked visor running the width of the Panda – and transform into indicators when you signal to turn.