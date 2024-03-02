Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 5

But what’s the reality been? Well I wouldn’t say that I’m blown away by how little I’m filling up, but I’m certainly happy not to be making the trip on a weekly basis like I have had to with thirstier cars drinking from smaller fuel tanks in the past.

A lot of my miles in the T-Roc have been commuting to and from our office in Twickenham, which is around a 25-mile round trip of pure (and often painful) town driving through London.

Now, it’s not a plug-in hybrid, and this particular 1.0 TSI petrol engine doesn’t have any fuel-saving mild-hybrid technology to boost its economy – but the trip computer will usually tell me I’ve achieved 34mpg after a trip to the office and back.

It’s a different story on the motorway, as you’d expect, where I can typically see 48.2mpg after stretching the T-Roc's legs on a long journey to a far-flung location to shoot a What Car? video.

Overall, the trip computer is telling me I’ve recorded 38.8mpg over the course of a couple of thousand miles with the car so far. And through a mix of town and motorway driving, I’ve found I can eek out about 390 miles from a tank before filling up.