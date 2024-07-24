Real MPG: most economical SUVs (and the least)

The official WLTP (previously NEDC) fuel economy figures published in car sales brochures can tempt you into buying a particular model, but they often don't reflect the economy you'll see in the real world. Fortunately, What Car?'s Real MPG test tells you what sort of fuel economy you can expect to get in the real world, with our results reflecting what's achievable if you drive gently and stick to speed limits, without resorting to any unrealistically slow acceleration or special 'hypermiling' techniques.

Fun fact: the Toyota Yaris Cross at the top of this list isn’t just the most economical SUV, but the most economical car ever to face our Real MPG test. Indeed, it proved more efficient than even its own small car sibling, the Toyota Yaris. Read on to find out how we conduct our unique test, then scroll down to find out which other models made the top 10... How we test for a car's Real MPG We perform our Real MPG tests in a laboratory under strictly controlled conditions. That means you can rely on them being a true comparison of one model against another, because there is no chance that the weather or traffic conditions can skew the results. Although the tests are done in a lab, they are realistic because they're based on a route we’ve chosen, which includes town, motorway and rural sections.