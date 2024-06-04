Best used family SUVs for less than £20,000

Buying a used family SUV needn’t cost you the earth. In fact, you can buy examples often only a year or two old for less than £20,000, and these highly practical cars now make a huge amount of financial sense as a second-hand purchase.

Most of these SUVs have the raised-up driving position and chunky looks that buyers love, as well as large boots and flexible interiors. However, there are so many to choose from that finding the right car for you can be bewildering.

That’s where we come in. Here, we’ve rounded up our 10 favourite family-sized SUVs for less than £20,000. And our favourite? It's that excellent all-rounder, the Mazda CX-5.