Best used family SUVs for less than £10,000
You can put a practical and desirable family SUV on your driveway for less than £10,000 if you buy used, but which one should you choose? Here are our top 10 favourites.....
Thanks to the popularity of family SUVs there's now more choice than ever on the second-hand car market, even if your budget is limited to a maximum of just £10,000.
But with so much on offer, which ones should you go for? To help you decide, we've collated a list of our top 10 favourites. We've even linked them to our used cars classified site so if you're tempted by one of our 10 you could actually put it on your driveway.
Our pick: 1.5 TSI EVO SE 5dr
Strengths
- Spacious interior
- Class-leading handling
- Boot space pips rivals
- Good value used
Weaknesses
- Some rivals offer more flexible seating
- Interior isn’t that plush
- One or two are more economical
You'll have to shop around, but early examples of the award-winning Seat Ateca are just starting to fall into the sub-£10k category, giving buyers yet another reason to go for this great family SUV. Even the base 1.0-litre petrol is remarkably capable, and the Ateca drives far better than everything on this list. What's more, it is incredibly practical with a huge boot that's perfect for family life.
"I love the Ateca. It was the first family SUV that was good enough to please keen drivers. It was a deserved winner of our What Car? Used Car of the Year Award in 2019." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2017 Seat Ateca 1.0 TSI SE, 70,000 miles, £9999
Our pick: 1.6T GDi 157 48V ISG 3 5dr
Strengths
- Spacious and practical interior
- Good value for money used
- Neat steering
Weaknesses
- Diesel engine can be noisy
- So-so ride and handling
- No automatic emergency braking on some models
Compared with the Hyundai Tuscon it is closely related to, the Kia Sportage is a slightly better drive and comes with a longer (seven years from new as opposed to five) manufacturer's warranty – which gives it the edge, because if you shop around you might find one with some warranty left. It was a popular new choice too, so there are loads of examples out there to pick from.
"The Sportage is a car that has improved immeasurably over the years. This model was the first that was good to drive and really practical. I love the looks of it and at this price it's very desirable." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2018 Kia Sportage 1.6 GDi ISG 2, 48,000 miles, £9995
Our pick: 1.6 TGDi Hybrid 230 SE Connect 5dr 2WD Auto
Strengths
- Plenty of space
- Lots of equipment
- Relatively cheap to buy used
Weaknesses
- Plasticky interior
- Firm ride
- Some thirsty engines
You could apply the Ronseal tagline of 'Does exactly what it says on the tin' to the Hyundai Tucson because it gives you everything you'd expect of a family SUV: lots of space, plenty of equipment and an easy drive. Go for a front-wheel-drive 1.7-litre diesel over a four-wheel-drive 2.0-litre and it'll be inexpensive to buy and to run.
"Separating the Tucson from the Sportage is like choosing your favourite child but whichever you go for you'll get a highly competent and practical SUV. I like the fact the Tucson looks rather butch, as its name suggests." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2018 Hyundai Tucson 1.7 CRDi SE Nav, 50,000 miles, £9495
Strengths
- A lot of car for the money
- Big boot
- 4x4 version very capable
Weaknesses
- Sparse equipment on lower trims
- Interior feels very cheap
- Disappointing Euro NCAP safety rating
Some people just want a no-nonsense car to see them through, and the latest Dacia Duster delivers on that promise and more. You can get into an entry-level example of the much improved latest model for our budget, and it'll have below-average mileage too. Plus, it isn't as basic as you might expect – this one even has a stereo and air-con thrown in.
"You gotta love the Duster. I do. It'll do all the practical stuff that all the other cars here do but at a lower cost, age-for-age." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2021 Dacia Duster 1.6 SCe Essential, 21,000 miles, £9500
Our pick: 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite 5dr
Strengths
- Plenty of space
- Responsive infotainment
- Big boot
Weaknesses
- Poor quality interior
- Unsettled ride
- Average range in EV version
The MG ZS has many strengths, including its relatively classy interior, decent handling and roomy rear seats. It's available from new with a choice of two petrol engines, a 1.0-litre and a 1.5, and you should be able to find an early example of either for our budget now. Safety ratings are only average and some rivals are more practical but there's plenty to like here.
"A highly left-field choice. The thing about the MG is it's much better at everything SUV-related than you think. It's also really good value. Only its safety ratings and mixed reliability count against it." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2020 MG ZS 1.5 VTi Excite, 30,000 miles, £9995
Strengths
- Spacious interior
- Bigger boot than sibling Nissan Qashqai
- Quiet petrol engines
Weaknesses
- So-so quality
- Grabby brakes
- Choppy ride on big alloys
Despite being essentially the same underneath as the Nissan Qashqai, the Renault Kadjar is a fraction more practical than its sibling thanks to its bigger boot. Fuel efficiency is slightly better if you go for the diesel, but we'd suggest you go for the entry-level petrol that's much more refined. A great reliability result for the diesel-engined Kadjars in our most recent reliability survey seals the deal.
"When is a Qashqai not a Qashqai? When it's a Kadjar. This is the unknown twin and a good car for SUV work. Good value too. And look at that great reliability rating." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2019 Renault Kadjar 1.2 TCe Dynamique Nav, 30,000 miles, £8995
Our pick: 1.3 DiG-T MH N-Connecta 5dr
Strengths
- Quiet and comfortable
- Sips fuel
- Lots of equipment
Weaknesses
- Poor reliability
- Ride suffers on 19in wheels
- Limited rear visibility
Speaking of good fuel economy, diesel versions of the ever-popular Nissan Qashqai can embarrass much smaller cars when it comes to efficiency. Mid-range Acenta examples are the ones to go for because you get dual-zone climate control, cruise control, auto lights and wipers, along with Bluetooth connectivity. Reliability can be an issue, though.
"The one that started the trend for family SUVs and still a good car today. This model I ran as a long-termer and found it spacious and comfortable for my family." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2019 Nissan Qashqai 1.5 dCi Acenta, 38,000 miles, £9999
Strengths
- Refined interior
- Efficient engines
- Spacious
Weaknesses
- Firm ride
- Limited off-road capability
- Comparatively expensive to buy
The Volkswagen Tiguan is one of the most sophisticated choices on this list and it still holds up well dynamically against its rivals, despite our money only buying you the previous generation car. Look for an example in Match trim, because this adds a number of worthwhile extras such as auto lights and wipers, dual-zone climate control, and front and rear parking sensors. It would have come higher in this list were it not for its age.
"A victim of its own greatness here. You see if you could buy a newer Tiguan for the money it'd finish much higher up our list. This old model is still worth a look, though. I like the way it drives and its stumpy looks." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Match, 61,000 miles, £8500
Strengths
- Option of four-wheel drive
- Generous kit
- Handles neatly for an SUV
Weaknesses
- Poor rear leg room
- Firm ride
- Interior quality
Another good family SUV choice and one that shouldn't misbehave is the Suzuki SX4 S-Cross because it comes with an excellent reliability record. Go for an SZ4 model like we have and you'll get everything you'll need, plus a perky 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that certainly doesn't have a drinking problem. It's understated and overlooked but definitely worth a gander.
"A car that's almost unknown, admittedly, but don't let that put you off. I think this is a good car to drive, practical and really reliable. It's also great value. I guarantee your neighbours will be asking you what it is.' - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2019 Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.0 Boosterjet SZ4, 53,000 miles, £8999
Strengths
- Fun to drive for an SUV
- Spacious interior
- Some efficient versions
Weaknesses
- Too much wind and road noise
- Ride is jittery on poor surfaces
- Removable rear seats are fiddly
The much-loved Skoda Yeti is an excellent family SUV; its only real downside is that its infotainment technology is a little dated now compared with more modern rivals. The Yeti isn't the biggest SUV on the outside, but thanks to its boxy exterior it's remarkably roomy inside, and versatile seating makes the most of that space. It's chunky, still funky and remarkably practical.
"The very definition of the go-anywhere, do-anything SUV. Affordable, chic, even though it's old now and there are far more modern SUVs out there I still love the Yeti. Buy one of the last in rugged 'Outdoor' trim." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2017 Skoda Yeti Outdoor 1.2 TSI Elegance, 50,000 miles, £8550
FAQs
Many people buy family SUVs for their ability to make life that little bit easier. That means when you go to view a car, make sure you bring the family, plus any equipment you regularly carry, such as pushchairs or scooters. If you have young children, make sure you can fit their child seats and check the car’s seats are wide enough to make it easy to fasten seatbelts across them. If you carry bulkier items, check how easy it is to fold the seats.
Family-friendly features are really useful. But of equal use are the ability to disable the rear window switches, turn child locks off and on easily and deactivate the front passenger airbag before installing a child seat.
In our most recent survey of the most reliable family SUVs, the Lexus NX took the top place followed by the related Toyota RAV4. The diesel-engined version of the Renault Kadjar featured here finished third.