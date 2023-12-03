2023 What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable family SUVs

They're generally a reliable bunch, scoring an average of 93.7% last year in our Reliability Survey and 92.6% this year. Hybrid versions are not only frugal, they're also often the most dependable, and this year hybrids from Lexus take all three top spots.

To compile the annual What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, we ask thousands of car owners to tell us how dependable their cars have been over the previous 24 months.

For every car that has suffered a fault, we ask in what area the issue occurred, plus how much it cost to repair and how long it spent in the workshop. This information is used to create a reliability rating for each model and brand where we have a large enough response rate.

This year, the survey had 21,7 32 responses and that enabled us to report on 178 models (up to five years old) from 32 brands.