2025 Citroën C5 Aircross: concept car previews bold new look for upcoming family SUV
The new Citroën C5 Aircross will be slightly bigger than before, plus it will be available with electric power for the first time...
On sale: Late 2025 (est) | Price from: £30,000 (est)
In the world of family SUVs, bigger is often better, because these cars need to be able to accommodate families as easily as possible. This is clearly a factor that Citroën has taken onboard, because the new Citroën C5 Aircross – previewed here in concept form – will be bigger and more spacious than before, according to its maker.
We'll have to find out for ourselves whether this is true or not when the production car is revealed next year, but if the claims are true, this could be a step in the right direction for the C5 Aircross. You see, while the current car is comfortable and great value, it isn’t as spacious as its closest rivals, including the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and VW Tiguan.
Along with a focus on space, the new C5 Aircross will get a bold look, as previewed here by the C5 Aircross concept car.
Beneath the distinctive styling, the C5 Aircross will be based on the same underpinnings as the new Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. This means it will be offered with the same mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and fully electric power options.
The mild hybrid set-up will consist of a 136bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine and 48V hybrid system, and the PHEV will combine a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to produce 192bhp. In the 3008, the PHEV delivers an official electric-only range of 54 miles, so we can expect the C5 Aircross to travel a similar distance between charges.
The electric C5 Aircross will share motor and battery components with the Peugeot e-3008 and Vauxhall Grandland Electric too, which means it will get a 207bhp single electric motor and a 73kWh (useable) battery for an official range of around 330 miles. A Long Range version will also join the line-up with a 227bhp motor and a bigger 93kWh (usable) battery that delivers an official range of more than 400 miles. This means it will be competitive with its electric SUV rivals, including the Kia EV6 (361 miles) and Renault Scenic (379 miles).
Along with its larger size, the C5 Aircross is likely to have a bigger price tag than its predecessor, with a starting price of around £30,000 expected. This will make it cheaper than its Peugeot and Vauxhall siblings, but similar in price to the Sportage and Tucson.
