2025 Citroën C5 Aircross: concept car previews bold new look for upcoming family SUV

On sale: Late 2025 (est) | Price from: £30,000 (est)

In the world of family SUVs, bigger is often better, because these cars need to be able to accommodate families as easily as possible. This is clearly a factor that Citroën has taken onboard, because the new Citroën C5 Aircross – previewed here in concept form – will be bigger and more spacious than before, according to its maker.

We'll have to find out for ourselves whether this is true or not when the production car is revealed next year, but if the claims are true, this could be a step in the right direction for the C5 Aircross. You see, while the current car is comfortable and great value, it isn’t as spacious as its closest rivals, including the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and VW Tiguan.