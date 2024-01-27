What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable large SUVs

There are plenty of good models to choose from and the class has consistently performed well in our annual Reliability Survey . Last year the average score for large SUVs was 92.6% and this year it's risen slightly to 92.9%.

Large SUVs are roomy, luxuriously appointed and supremely comfortable, and the best ones are also dependable companions that don't let you down.

The latest What Car? Reliability Survey gained 21,7 32 responses and that enabled us to report on 178 models (up to five years old) from 32 brands.

To compile the survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, we ask thousands of car owners to tell us how well their cars had behaved over the previous 24 months.

For every car that has suffered a fault, we ask in what area the issue occurred, plus how much it cost to repair and how long it spent in the workshop. This information is used to create a reliability rating for each model and brand where we have a large enough response rate.