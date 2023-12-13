Genesis GV70 long-term test

The light show continues inside, because the centre console, climate control panel and door panels are all bathed in coloured lights, which help to give the GV70 a serene, calm atmosphere as you step inside. It was this which a friend commented on when I picked him up recently, noting that although he hadn’t heard of Genesis before, he was impressed with the look of my car’s interior.

As we headed towards our bi-weekly Dungeons and Dragons game, his appraisal moved from the seats, which he described as comfortable yet supportive, to the materials surrounding the dashboard, which he liked for their softness.

He also loved the rear-facing cameras on my car, which activate when I indicate and put an image of what’s behind me onto the digital instrument cluster. Combined with the blind spot warning system, which displays a light in each mirror housing if there’s something I can’t see but the car can, it means I’m more confident moving in the cut and thrust of London traffic.