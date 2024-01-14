Genesis GV70 long-term test: report 3

With her carrying case liberally scattered with treats and secured on the rear bench using a seat belt, Halo was ready for her trip in my Genesis GV70.

Setting off for the 90-odd mile trip back to my hometown in Northamptonshire, I drove with the increased care and smoothness that I imagine parents adopt when bringing a new baby home from the hospital. And, like parents with a new baby, I hoped that my journey wouldn’t end with a cleaning cloth and a spray designed to remove the smell of vomit from carpets.

Driving through town towards the motorway, I began to wonder whether the optional 21in wheels fitted to my car were really necessary, because while they undoubtedly give my car a beefier look, they also let me feel more ruts and bumps than I would on smaller wheels. And with each thud sent back through the car, I nervously awaited the sound of digestion happening in reverse on the rear bench.