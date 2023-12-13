Genesis GV70 long-term test: report 2

The light show continues inside, because the centre console, climate control panel and door panels are all bathed in coloured lights, which help to give the GV70 a serene atmosphere. It was this which a friend commented on when I picked him up recently, noting that although he hadn’t heard of Genesis before, he was impressed with the look of my car’s interior.

As we headed towards our bi-weekly Dungeons and Dragons game, his appraisal moved from the seats, which he described as comfortable yet supportive, to the materials surrounding the dashboard, which he liked for their softness.

He also loved the blind spot cameras on my car, which automatically activate when I indicate and put an image of what’s over my shoulder onto the digital instrument cluster. Combined with the blind spot warning system, which displays a light in each mirror housing if there’s something I can’t see but the car can, it means I’m more confident moving in the cut and thrust of London traffic.

One thing he didn’t like was my car’s fuel economy, which is currently only 21mpg – despite me having left the car’s drive mode selector firmly in its ‘Eco’ setting since my first report.

I’m hoping some longer motorway runs over the upcoming festive season will help to improve things, but even the official tests suggest I’m unlikely to see more than 29mpg, which means I stand to be spending a lot on fuel over the coming months. Perhaps I will need that drink when I get home.

