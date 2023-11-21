Genesis GV70 long-term test: report 1
Genesis hasn't been around for long, but it already has a What Car? Award winner in its line-up. So, can the new Genesis GV70 follow up on that success and convert buyers from mainstream rivals?...
The car Genesis GV70 2.5T + 8AT AWD Luxury | Run by Darren Moss, deputy digital editor
Why it’s here To show that Genesis can mix with premium rivals at the top end of the large SUV market
Needs to be Luxurious, comfortable, and able to function as a mobile office when needed
Mileage 4032 List price £46,470 Target Price £46,470 Price as tested £57,995 Test economy 23.5mpg Official economy 29.7mpg Options Innovation Pack (£4190), Nappa Leather Seats Pack (£2350), Comfort Seat Pack (£1690), Sunroof (£1460), Detachable towbar (£1399) Lexicon Premium Audio (£790), 2nd row Comfort Seat Pack (£600), E-LSD (£450), Fingerprint reader authentication (£80)
21 November 2023 – Movin’ on up
Sometimes it pays to be an early adopter. While the world of virtual reality is only now entering the mainstream, for example, I’ve been using it for years, and that means I’m the armchair expert on the technology in the What Car? Office.
When it came to choosing my next company car, then, I wondered if I should eschew mainstream choices and instead become an early adopter for a brand which already counts a What Car? Award winner among its ranks.
That brand is Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai and Kia – and earlier this year we named its smallest SUV, the GV60, as the Electric SUV of the Year. Now, however, the brand has a larger SUV to add to its stable, the aptly-named GV70. So, will it be as good, or will I find myself wishing I’d gone for one of its mainstream rivals instead?
The early signs are positive, because my car costs significantly less than both the rival Audi Q5 or BMW X3. Indeed, while you’ll pay £47,940 at the time of writing for an entry-level petrol-engined Q5, the GV70 starts from a cool £42,370 – more than £5000 less.
That means I haven’t felt guilty about going for range-topping Luxury trim, which brings useful kit including a heated steering wheel to go with the heated front seats – which should prove useful on cold winter mornings – as well as three-zone climate control and an air filtration system to keep the worst of London’s pollutants outside.
I’ve also splurged a bit on the options list, adding the Innovation Pack, which brings a 12.3in digital instrument cluster with a 3D effect, a head-up display which projects the most important information onto the windscreen, and adaptive cruise control to help take the stress out of long journeys.
The Comfort Seat Pack, meanwhile, brings a massage function for my seat, along with an extended thigh cushion, while the Nappa Leather pack has coated much of my car’s interior in rich bits of bovine.
Elsewhere, I’ve also added a detachable tow bar, and an electronic limited-slip differential (E-LSD), which claims to make my car more agile through corners by distributing the engine’s pulling power between the left and right wheels depending on the circumstances.
My car is fully kitted out, then, which does mean its price is now more reflective of a very highly specced rival – and that means it has a lot to prove if it’s to tempt buyers away from those brands and into something new.
The early signs are positive, though, because from the driver’s seat, you get even more of a commanding driving position than you do in the Q5, and I think the GV70’s build quality matches its Audi rival. And while the Q5 can hold more in its boot – it swallowed nine carry-on suitcases in our tests, compared with six in the GV70 – it should be fine for my needs.
While I could have gone for the aptly-named Electrified GV70 electric SUV, I can’t charge at home, so the 2.5-litre petrol engine I’ve gone for is more suited to my needs. It’s certainly punchy, with 300bhp available and a 0-62mph sprint time of 6.1sec. Indeed, it makes very short work of getting up to motorway speeds or making the most of the gaps in urban traffic, thanks in part to the quick-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox.
While it’s not short on grunt, however, my car is short on fuel economy. Official figures suggest I should only be seeing 29.7mpg, but so far I’m getting 23.5mpg in everyday driving, which is already causing my credit card to tremble with fear. What I’ve saved on purchase price, then, could be eaten up in running costs.
Perhaps, however, that’s the price of driving something new and potentially conversation-starting? Two of my neighbours have already stopped by to ask me about my new car, and walked away having bookmarked the Genesis configurator website. And that’s more than has ever happened while wearing my VR headset.
