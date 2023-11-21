Genesis GV70 long-term test: report 1

That brand is Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai and Kia – and earlier this year we named its smallest SUV, the GV60, as the Electric SUV of the Year. Now, however, the brand has a larger SUV to add to its stable, the aptly-named GV70. So, will it be as good, or will I find myself wishing I’d gone for one of its mainstream rivals instead?

The early signs are positive, because my car costs significantly less than both the rival Audi Q5 or BMW X3. Indeed, while you’ll pay £47,940 at the time of writing for an entry-level petrol-engined Q5, the GV70 starts from a cool £42,370 – more than £5000 less.

That means I haven’t felt guilty about going for range-topping Luxury trim, which brings useful kit including a heated steering wheel to go with the heated front seats – which should prove useful on cold winter mornings – as well as three-zone climate control and an air filtration system to keep the worst of London’s pollutants outside.

I’ve also splurged a bit on the options list, adding the Innovation Pack, which brings a 12.3in digital instrument cluster with a 3D effect, a head-up display which projects the most important information onto the windscreen, and adaptive cruise control to help take the stress out of long journeys.