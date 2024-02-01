Genesis GV70 long-term test: report 4
Genesis hasn't been around for long, but it already has a What Car? Award winner in its line-up. So, can the new Genesis GV70 follow up on that success and convert buyers from mainstream rivals?...
The car Genesis GV70 2.5T + 8AT AWD Luxury | Run by Darren Moss, deputy digital editor
Why it’s here To show that Genesis can mix with premium rivals at the top end of the large SUV market
Needs to be Luxurious, comfortable, and able to function as a mobile office when needed
Mileage 4925 List price £46,470 Target Price £46,470 Price as tested £60,229 Test economy 27.3mpg Official economy 29.7mpg
1 February 2024 – Tech-fest
In order to tempt you away from established SUV rivals such as the Audi Q5 or BMW X3, my Genesis GV70 can’t just ape what already exists – it has to innovate. That means offering something which neither of those rivals currently has – and one example is my car’s 3D-effect digital instrument cluster.
The theory is that by using a 3D effect to highlight certain information within the instrument cluster, you’ll be able to see the most important bits more easily. Plus, for someone like me who’s always excited by the latest technology, it has the added benefit of being a fantastic conversation-starter. And unlike with my TV at home, you don't need to wear special glasses to be able to see it in action.
Sadly, in practice, the system isn’t all that smart. In my first couple of times using it, for example, the 3D effect kept toggling itself on and off, meaning my instrument cluster looked like it was caught in a strange, glitching loop. And when it does work, the information I’d like to be highlighted – my speed, for example – isn’t that much clearer.
It’s a shame, but this is one piece of new technology I’ve happily turned off.
