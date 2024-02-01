Genesis GV70 long-term test: report 4

Mileage 4925 List price £46,470 Target Price £46,470 Price as tested £60,229 Test economy 27.3mpg Official economy 29.7mpg

1 February 2024 – Tech-fest

In order to tempt you away from established SUV rivals such as the Audi Q5 or BMW X3, my Genesis GV70 can’t just ape what already exists – it has to innovate. That means offering something which neither of those rivals currently has – and one example is my car’s 3D-effect digital instrument cluster.

The theory is that by using a 3D effect to highlight certain information within the instrument cluster, you’ll be able to see the most important bits more easily. Plus, for someone like me who’s always excited by the latest technology, it has the added benefit of being a fantastic conversation-starter. And unlike with my TV at home, you don't need to wear special glasses to be able to see it in action.