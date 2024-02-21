Genesis GV70 long-term test: report 5

My 300bhp 2.5-litre petrol-engined GV70 is more powerful than the alternative 2.2-litre diesel, and on this early morning drive I was grateful for its deep reserves of power. Indeed, when you consider the GV70’s bulk – it’s about 200kg heavier than the rival Audi Q5 – the fact it can propel you to motorway speeds in 6.1sec is impressive. And while my fuel economy is still in the relative doldrums, the motorway portion of the journey did allow my average to climb to 26.6mpg – only a short way behind the car’s official average of 29.7mpg.

There are two routes to take once you’re within a few miles of our test site – the first keeps you on the motorway for as long as possible, while the other takes in country roads with sweeping corners. Feeling the need to wake up ahead of a long day’s testing, I took the latter, and put my car into its Sports mode. This alters the responses from the accelerator pedal, lets the eight-speed automatic gearbox hold on to each gear for longer, and increases the weight of the steering. Plus, it brings up some racy looking graphics on the digital instrument cluster.

While the difference isn't night and day, the GV70 does feel even punchier in Sports mode, although the engine doesn't sound as sporty as you might like when you're pushing on. And while there's plenty of grip and precise steering, the GV70 also leans over a lot in bends. Still, the result was that I arrived feeling comparatively bright-eyed, having enjoyed a better eye-opener than a morning coffee.

