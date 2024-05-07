Most reliable hybrid cars - and the ones to avoid

Hybrid cars have come a long way since the arrival of the quirky Toyota Prius in 2000. There are now hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of many new car models that have the potential to save money on fuel, particularly if you do mostly urban or short driving.

The other plus point about hybrids is that they’re proving impressively robust in spite of the added complexity of dual power systems. In the latest What Car? Reliability Survey only 17% of the plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) reported on had any issues, and that percentage only rose to just 18% for regular hybrids. In comparison, 26% of diesel and electric models went wrong.

How the research was carried out