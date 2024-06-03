Deal of the Day: Buy a new Hyundai Tucson for £256 per month
The Hyundai Tucson is one of the roomiest family SUVs around, and is our Deal of the Day for 3 June...
Family SUVs are some of the most popular cars around, and the Hyundai Tucson is a prime example of this success. Indeed, it was among the 10 best-selling cars in the UK in 2023, along with the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai.
That kind of popularity has to be earned, and the Tucson has won buyers over by offering big practicality for a reasonable price. And when you buy a Tucson on PCP finance through our free online New Car Deals service, that price goes from reasonable to fantastic.
- Buy a Hyundai Tucson 1.6 TGDi SE Connect for £256 per month
- Buy a Hyundai Tucson 1.6 TGDi Hybrid 230 SE Connect for £258 per month
- Save £3909 on a new Hyundai Tucson 1.6 TGDi Plug-in Hybrid Premium
With our Hyundai Tucson 1.6 TGDi SE Connect deal, you can put a new Tucson on your driveway for just £256 per month – that’s less than you’d pay for some premium small cars. It’s not like you’re just getting a basic box on wheels, either; cruise control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, climate control, a rear-view camera and rear parking sensors all come as standard.
Or, for an extra £2 per month, you could have our pick of the range – a Hyundai Tucson 1.6 TGDi Hybrid 230 SE Connect. The hybrid system brings a welcome boost in performance over the entry-level petrol engine, and should help keep running costs down (especially around town).
However, it’s our Hyundai Tucson 1.6 TGDi Plug-in Hybrid Premium deal which offers the biggest cash Target Price discount. You can currently save £3909 on this plug-in hybrid variant of the Tucson, and Premium trim adds adaptive cruise control, front parking sensors, ambient lighting and more to the already generous list of standard kit.
Our monthly Target PCP rates are based on a four-year PCP deal, with a 15% cash deposit and an 8000-mile annual limit. If you’re looking for something different, chat to a local dealer to arrange a finance package that suits you.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Hyundai Tucson deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
