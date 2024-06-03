Deal of the Day: Buy a new Hyundai Tucson for £256 per month

Family SUVs are some of the most popular cars around, and the Hyundai Tucson is a prime example of this success. Indeed, it was among the 10 best-selling cars in the UK in 2023, along with the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai.

That kind of popularity has to be earned, and the Tucson has won buyers over by offering big practicality for a reasonable price. And when you buy a Tucson on PCP finance through our free online New Car Deals service, that price goes from reasonable to fantastic.