2024 Hyundai Tucson revealed

On sale Early 2024 | Price from £32,500 (est)

As the age-old saying goes, it’s what’s on the inside that counts – a sentiment that was clearly taken to heart when updating the Hyundai Tucson.

You see, while its exterior has been lightly refreshed, with front and rear bumpers restyled for a wider, more aggressive appearance, the most significant changes to the Tucson can be found within.