2024 Hyundai Tucson revealed
2024 Hyundai Tucson revealed

The updated Tucson family SUV gets a redesigned interior and subtle styling tweaks...

Hyundai Tucson front left static facelift
Alasdair Rodden
Updated21 November 2023
On sale Early 2024 | Price from £32,500 (est)

As the age-old saying goes, it’s what’s on the inside that counts – a sentiment that was clearly taken to heart when updating the Hyundai Tucson.

You see, while its exterior has been lightly refreshed, with front and rear bumpers restyled for a wider, more aggressive appearance, the most significant changes to the Tucson can be found within.

For starters, the digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen now sit alongside one another on top of the dashboard, as they do in the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5. The gear selector has been moved, too; no longer a series of buttons on the centre console, it’s now a rotary stalk mounted to the steering column.

Hyundai Tucson interior dashboard facelift

Hyundai has also added physical knobs to the dash for key functions such as temperature and volume controls. This system will likely prove a welcome departure from the predominantly touch-sensitive setup in the outgoing model, because physical controls tend to be much less distracting to use on the move than touch-sensitive alternatives.

Even the position of the air vents has been changed; they now sit further down the dashboard, making room for a small storage shelf above the main glovebox – not that the current Tucson is short of places to put useful bits and bobs.

Indeed, the current car is one of the most practical family SUVs out there, with plenty of room for people as well as stuff, and the updated version is likely to be just as spacious.

Hyundai Tucson left static facelift

We’re not expecting there to be any major changes to the Tucson’s engine lineup, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing – the outgoing model is available with a well-rounded engine range, which includes a plug-in hybrid that can officially travel 38 miles on electric power alone.

Official pricing for the updated Tucson has yet to be revealed, but it’s expected to cost from around £32,500; that’s significantly less than an entry-level Volvo XC40 will set you back, however our reigning Family SUV of the Year, the Kia Sportage, is cheaper still.

Read more: Best family SUVs >>

