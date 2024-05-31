Deal of the Day: Save more than £4000 on a new Peugeot 308

Our pick of the range, however, is the Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 180 Allure . The Hybrid 180 is the cheaper of the two plug-in hybrids, and it offers brisk performance while promising to slash running costs (so long as you’re able to charge it at home ). Stepping up to Allure trim adds such goodies as a reversing camera, rear privacy glass and sat-nav. What’s more, you can bag a £3785 discount on this variant when you buy through What Car?.

The fully electric version – the Peugeot e-308 – uses the same electric motor and battery combination as the Vauxhall Astra Electric, which gives the e-308 an official range of 257 miles. The e-308 is also the version that gets the biggest discount; you can currently save more than 10% on the list price of a top-spec e-308 with our Peugeot e-308 GT deal.

If you need a bit more room, then take a look at the Peugeot 308 SW and Peugeot e-308 SW estate variants.

