Deal of the Day: Save more than £4000 on a new Peugeot 308
The Peugeot 308 is a stylish and well-equipped family car, and is our Deal of the Day for 31 May...
SUVs may have displaced traditional family cars on many driveways, but traditional hatchbacks like the Peugeot 308 still have a lot to offer – and our exclusive Target Price discounts make the argument for putting one on your new car shortlist all the more compelling.
You can currently save up to £4323 on a new 308 through our free online New Car Deals service, thanks to big discounts available across the range.
- Save £2921 on a new Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Active
- Save £3785 on a new Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 180 Allure
- Save £4323 on a new Peugeot e-308 GT
As a prospective 308 buyer, you’re spoilt for choice in the engine department: Peugeot offers a petrol engine, a petrol mild hybrid, two plug-in hybrids and even a diesel engine, plus an all-electric version.
The most affordable option is the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. If you pair that with entry-level Active trim, you can get a 308 with rear parking sensors, LED headlights, a 10in infotainment screen and more for just £25,319 thanks to our Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Active deal.
Our pick of the range, however, is the Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 180 Allure. The Hybrid 180 is the cheaper of the two plug-in hybrids, and it offers brisk performance while promising to slash running costs (so long as you’re able to charge it at home). Stepping up to Allure trim adds such goodies as a reversing camera, rear privacy glass and sat-nav. What’s more, you can bag a £3785 discount on this variant when you buy through What Car?.
The fully electric version – the Peugeot e-308 – uses the same electric motor and battery combination as the Vauxhall Astra Electric, which gives the e-308 an official range of 257 miles. The e-308 is also the version that gets the biggest discount; you can currently save more than 10% on the list price of a top-spec e-308 with our Peugeot e-308 GT deal.
If you need a bit more room, then take a look at the Peugeot 308 SW and Peugeot e-308 SW estate variants.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Peugeot 308 deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- View our Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Active deal
- View our Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 180 Allure deal
- View our Peugeot e-308 GT deal
