Deal of the Day: Save more than £9000 on a new Volvo XC60

The current Volvo XC60 has been on sale for almost seven years, but it still stacks up well against many of the latest family SUV rivals, particularly when it comes to interior quality.

Of course, such a plush interior comes at a price, but that’s where our free online New Car Deals service comes in. You can currently save as much as £9004 on a new XC60 through What Car?, thanks to Volvo’s generous deposit contributions for PCP finance buyers.