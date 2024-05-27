Deal of the Day: Save more than £9000 on a new Volvo XC60
The Volvo XC60 is a spacious and upmarket family SUV, and is our Deal of the Day for 27 May...
The current Volvo XC60 has been on sale for almost seven years, but it still stacks up well against many of the latest family SUV rivals, particularly when it comes to interior quality.
Of course, such a plush interior comes at a price, but that’s where our free online New Car Deals service comes in. You can currently save as much as £9004 on a new XC60 through What Car?, thanks to Volvo’s generous deposit contributions for PCP finance buyers.
- Save £6001 on a Volvo XC60 B5P Core
- Save £6002 on a Volvo XC60 B5P Plus
- Save £9004 on a Volvo XC60 T6 PHEV Plus
But which version of the XC60 should you buy? Well, you’ll be glad to know that the cheapest version is also the one we’d point most buyers towards. What’s more, our Volvo XC60 B5P Core deal means you can save £6001 on our pick of the XC60 range.
The entry-level B5P mild-hybrid petrol engine offers plenty of performance for everyday driving, and returned 29.6mpg on our real-world test route. It’s worth noting that the automatic gearbox can be a bit hesitant to change down when you want a burst of acceleration, though.
The XC60 comes loaded with kit as standard, too, so sticking with Core trim won’t leave you feeling short-changed – toys include two-zone climate control, cruise control, automatic lights, automatic wipers and heated leather seats.
That said, we wouldn’t blame you for wanting to upgrade to mid-range Plus. This has an even more upmarket interior, and adds fully electric seats, four-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel and windscreen, 19in alloy wheels, and keyless entry and ignition. If you reckon these features are must-haves, you can save £6002 on a Volvo XC60 B5P Plus.
The biggest discount – of £9004 – is available on a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) XC60 in Plus trim; this Volvo XC60 T6 PHEV Plus deal knocks 15% off the list price of Volvo's classy family SUV.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Volvo XC60 deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
