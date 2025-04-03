New Renault Austral gets refreshed look and improved acoustics
A mid-life update to the Renault Austral brings some sharp new looks and a more refined ride...
On sale Late 2025 | Price from £35,000
The world of family SUVs is a brutal one, so it’s important to constantly be upping your game in order to keep up with the competition – and a mid-life refresh to the Renault Austral is intended to do exactly that.
Some of the most major changes are to the exterior of the Austral, where it receives a new front bonnet and redesigned grille decorated with tiny Renault logos. New vertical daytime running lights also feature on the lower bumper.
While the bonnet is new, what’s under it isn’t, because it retains the Austral’s sole power setup: a 197bhp full hybrid system.
That setup combines a 128bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors powered by a 1.7kWh battery. Those motors allow you to travel in all-electric mode up to motorway speeds (as long as you have enough charge in the battery). In E-Drive mode, the battery can be recharged by the combustion engine while the electric motors drive the wheels.
We found that hybrid system to be sufficiently punchy, though the Kia Sportage hybrid offers more oomph.
Renault has reintroduced its 4Control system to the Austral, now dubbed 4Control Advanced. It’s designed to reduce the car’s turning circle and improve agility with four-wheel steering technology. We found the previous 4Control system to be nothing special; in fact, it often made the car feel less assured on the open road.
Inside, the Austral gets the same 12.0in digital instrument display alongside a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen, depending on the trim level, and a 9.3in head-up display.
Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple Carplay come as standard, as well as built-in Google services like Maps, Google Assistant voice control and Google Play, which allows you to download apps of your choice.
There’s also the option to create your own driving profile using facial recognition, which allows you to personalise your home menu on the infotainment screen, radio stations and driving position.
New door seals and soundproofing under the bonnet should make for quieter journeys.
In terms of boot space, the Austral gets 527 litres – or 1736 with the rear seats folded. We found in the outgoing model, though, that in order to maximise the benefits, you have to compromise greatly on rear legroom. That said, it’s more than what you get in a Nissan Qashqai.
A range of 32 driving assist features are available, which include automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. You can set up your five preferred features via a button on the steering wheel.
Three trim levels are available: Evolution, Techno and sporty Esprit Alpine. Techno trim and up adds chrome roof bars and a ‘safety pack’ including blind sport warning. Esprit Alpine gets larger 20in wheels, heated front seats and some sporty blue trim on the interior.
Prices aren’t yet revealed, but we’d expect them to be slightly higher than those of the current Austral, which starts at £34,695.
Read more: Best family SUVs >>
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here