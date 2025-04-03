New Renault Austral gets refreshed look and improved acoustics

Renault has reintroduced its 4Control system to the Austral, now dubbed 4Control Advanced. It’s designed to reduce the car’s turning circle and improve agility with four-wheel steering technology. We found the previous 4Control system to be nothing special; in fact, it often made the car feel less assured on the open road.

We found that hybrid system to be sufficiently punchy, though the Kia Sportage hybrid offers more oomph.

Inside, the Austral gets the same 12.0in digital instrument display alongside a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen, depending on the trim level, and a 9.3in head-up display.

Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple Carplay come as standard, as well as built-in Google services like Maps, Google Assistant voice control and Google Play, which allows you to download apps of your choice.

There’s also the option to create your own driving profile using facial recognition, which allows you to personalise your home menu on the infotainment screen, radio stations and driving position.

New door seals and soundproofing under the bonnet should make for quieter journeys.

In terms of boot space, the Austral gets 527 litres – or 1736 with the rear seats folded. We found in the outgoing model, though, that in order to maximise the benefits, you have to compromise greatly on rear legroom. That said, it’s more than what you get in a Nissan Qashqai.