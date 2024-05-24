Deal of the Day: Save £6105 on a new Vauxhall Astra
In the competitive family car class, the Vauxhall Astra is a good value option, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 24 May...
The Vauxhall Astra has long been popular with UK car buyers and, like its forebears, this latest version represents good value for money, offering a decent amount of kit for a reasonable price – and that’s before you factor in our Target Price discounts.
You can currently save £4375 on our pick of the Astra range through our free online New Car Deals service, while discounts of more than £6000 are available on top-spec plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants.
- Save £3183 on a new Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo Design
- Save £4375 on a new Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo 130 GS
- Save £6105 on a new Vauxhall Astra 1.6 Plug-in Hybrid Ultimate
- Save up to £5764 on a new Vauxhall Astra Electric
The plug-in hybrid system uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine, plus an electric motor and battery combination that provides an official electric-only range of around 42 miles, putting it roughly on a par with PHEV versions of the Seat Leon and Volkswagen Golf.
However, if you can’t charge your car at home, you’ll struggle to benefit from the potential fuel savings. No matter, though, because you can also get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine – with either 108bhp or 128bhp – or a 134bhp 1.2-litre petrol mild hybrid.
We reckon the mid-range 128bhp variant, dubbed 1.2 Turbo 130, is the one to go for. It’s punchy enough at low speeds to make urban driving a breeze, and officially returns more than 50mpg on average.
Our Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo Design deal means you could put a brand-new Astra on your driveway for just £23,787 – or £312 per month on PCP finance – thanks to a £3183 Target Price discount. Entry-level Design trim comes with a decent amount of kit, including climate control, cruise control, LED headlights and automatic windscreen wipers.
Alternatively, take advantage of our Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo 130 GS deal and you’ll save £4375 on our pick of the range, while getting useful upgrades such as adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.
Range-topping Ultimate trim adds a panoramic roof, wireless phone-charging, a heated windscreen, a head-up display, matrix LED headlights and more. If this extra kit sounds too good to miss out on, take a look at our Vauxhall Astra 1.6 Plug-in Hybrid Ultimate deal – it could save you £6105.
Meanwhile, if you’re considering making the switch to an electric car, take a look at the Vauxhall Astra Electric. It’s quiet, comfortable and has a 258-mile official range. Plus, you can currently save up to £5764 with our Vauxhall Astra Electric deals.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Vauxhall Astra deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
