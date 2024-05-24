Deal of the Day: Save £6105 on a new Vauxhall Astra

We reckon the mid-range 128bhp variant, dubbed 1.2 Turbo 130, is the one to go for. It’s punchy enough at low speeds to make urban driving a breeze, and officially returns more than 50mpg on average. Our Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo Design deal means you could put a brand-new Astra on your driveway for just £23,787 – or £312 per month on PCP finance – thanks to a £3183 Target Price discount. Entry-level Design trim comes with a decent amount of kit, including climate control, cruise control, LED headlights and automatic windscreen wipers. Alternatively, take advantage of our Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo 130 GS deal and you’ll save £4375 on our pick of the range, while getting useful upgrades such as adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Range-topping Ultimate trim adds a panoramic roof, wireless phone-charging, a heated windscreen, a head-up display, matrix LED headlights and more. If this extra kit sounds too good to miss out on, take a look at our Vauxhall Astra 1.6 Plug-in Hybrid Ultimate deal – it could save you £6105. Meanwhile, if you’re considering making the switch to an electric car, take a look at the Vauxhall Astra Electric. It’s quiet, comfortable and has a 258-mile official range. Plus, you can currently save up to £5764 with our Vauxhall Astra Electric deals. If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Vauxhall Astra deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.