Vauxhall Astra gets frugal mild hybrid option for 2024

Whether it's switching to a cheaper energy tariff or cancelling a rarely-used subscription service, lots of us are looking to save money at the moment. And while the Vauxhall Astra can already help lower your costs if you can charge up at home, because it's available in fully electric and plug-in hybrid forms, now there's a green option for drivers who can't plug in.

That's because both the regular Astra family car and the Astra Sports Tourer estate can now be had with mild hybrid technology. This takes the form of a small electric motor which is housed within the eight-speed automatic gearbox of each car, and works with the regular 1.2-litre petrol engine to deliver short bursts of electric power. And thanks to that extra assistance, the official fuel economy for mild hybrid models is up to 60.1mpg and 58.9mpg for the Astra hatch and Astra Sports Tourer respectively. Vauxhall says this represents an economy boost of up to 19% compared with non-electrified versions of the Astra.