Deal of the Day: Save more than £2500 on a new Mazda CX-5

If a smart interior is high on your list of family SUV requirements, then you’d be forgiven for thinking your only options are the pricier offerings of traditional premium brands.

However, the Mazda CX-5 shows that doesn’t have to be the case. It’s really well screwed together inside, blowing direct rivals like the Ford Kuga out of the water for quality feel. And while premium-badged models like the Audi Q5 are nicer still, they also cost thousands more to buy.