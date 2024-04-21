Deal of the Day: Save more than £2500 on a new Mazda CX-5
The Mazda CX-5 offers tidy handling and a plush interior, and is our Deal of the Day for 22 April...
If a smart interior is high on your list of family SUV requirements, then you’d be forgiven for thinking your only options are the pricier offerings of traditional premium brands.
However, the Mazda CX-5 shows that doesn’t have to be the case. It’s really well screwed together inside, blowing direct rivals like the Ford Kuga out of the water for quality feel. And while premium-badged models like the Audi Q5 are nicer still, they also cost thousands more to buy.
- Save £3921 on a new Mazda CX-5 2.0 Skyactiv-G Centre-Line
- Save £4602 on a new Mazda CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv-D 184 Takumi
And the CX-5 continues to impress when you’re on the move. It’s sharper to drive than the Citroën C5 Aircross – albeit at the expense of ride comfort – and the standard six-speed manual gearbox is a joy to use.
None of the engine options for the CX-5 are class-leading, but our favourite 2.0 Skyactiv-G petrol engine offers competitive fuel economy and reasonable performance. If you cover a lot of miles, the 2.2 Skyactiv-D 184 diesel may be a more cost-effective choice.
As for trim levels, we reckon entry-level Centre-Line makes the most sense. It provides such goodies as adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and automatic headlights, without breaking the bank. That’s especially true with our Mazda CX-5 2.0 Skyactiv-G Centre-Line deal – this can help you save £1921 on our pick of the CX-5 range.
There are plenty of other trims to choose from if you want even more kit, though. The biggest Target Price cash discount – of £2602 – is available on a top-spec Mazda CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv-D 184 Takumi.
But that’s not all; Mazda is currently offering a £2000 deposit contribution to anyone who buys their CX-5 on PCP finance, so you can save up to £3921 and £4602 respectively on these models.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Mazda CX-5 deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Browse Mazda CX-5 deals
- View our Mazda CX-5 2.0 Skyactiv-G Centre-Line deal
- View our Mazda CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv-D 184 Takumi deal
