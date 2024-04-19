Deal of the Day: new Dacia Sandero for £165 per month

On the move, the Sandero is pretty comfy; the ride is on the softer side, but not so much that the car wallows about on undulating roads, as the Citroën C3 does. That said, if you’re after a small car that’s fun to drive, the Seat Ibiza is a better bet. While the Sandero can’t exactly be described as plush inside, it’s well finished compared with other cut-price rivals, and Dacia has made sure the interior is at least reasonably nice to look at.

The Sandero is available with two versions of a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. The conventional option, dubbed 1.0 TCe 90, is a petrol engine which produces 89bhp. Stepping up to the 1.0 TCe 100 Bi-Fuel gets you an extra 10bhp, and adds a second fuel tank, allowing you to run your Sandero on LPG as well as petrol. We’d recommend the latter, because of the potential to save money by topping up the LPG tank when you come across a filling station. Plus, the Bi-Fuel won’t cost you a penny more to buy if you take advantage of one of our Dacia Sandero deals. As much as the Sandero’s appeal surrounds its money-saving abilities, we would suggest upgrading to mid-range Expression trim. This adds a wealth of goodies, including rear parking sensors, keyless entry and a touchscreen infotainment system.