New colours and kit available for latest Mini models

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but when it comes to buying a new car, it’s undeniable that appearance plays a major factor. That’s why Mini is introducing a wider range of customisation options with the aim of providing an option for every kind of buyer.

For models built from 1 March onwards, new customisation options will be available across Cooper, Cooper Convertible and Countryman models.

The Cooper and Cooper Convertible models will get a range of nine new exterior paints, with the Convertible getting an additional exclusive Copper Grey colour, plus the option of a soft-top roof adorned with a Union Flag design.