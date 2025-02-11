NEW REVIEWS:

New colours and kit available for latest Mini models
New colours and kit available for latest Mini models

Models built from March will be available in more colours with more optional extras...

Mini Cooper side static
Eleanor Cooper
Updated11 February 2025

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but when it comes to buying a new car, it’s undeniable that appearance plays a major factor. That’s why Mini is introducing a wider range of customisation options with the aim of providing an option for every kind of buyer.

For models built from 1 March onwards, new customisation options will be available across Cooper, Cooper Convertible and Countryman models. 

The Cooper and Cooper Convertible models will get a range of nine new exterior paints, with the Convertible getting an additional exclusive Copper Grey colour, plus the option of a soft-top roof adorned with a Union Flag design.

Mini Cooper Convertible top driving

In a much-needed boost to practicality, the Cooper is available with optional roof rails and a roof box.

The Countryman will also benefit from its own range of nine new paints. On top of that, a towbar is now available on all versions – previously it was only offered on S models. Combustion-engined models have a towing capacity of 2000kg, while electric models are rated at 1200kg.

Mini Countryman front left driving

Mini has also extended the functionality of its Digital Key, which allows owners with Apple iOS devices to lock, unlock and start their car without a physical key. Up to 18 keys can be added for each vehicle, should you need to share your car with friends and family.

Mini’s Personal Assistant feature has also received some light upgrades which aim to improve its responsiveness and the accuracy of its voice recognition feature.

Also consider

