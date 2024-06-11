New Mini Cooper five-door: small car gets petrol power and extra practicality

On sale August 2024 | Price from £24,050

It’s a fact of life that once your family starts to grow, your priorities change. You might find yourself attending more children’s parties than rock concerts for example, and while you might still enjoy a summer holiday, it’s more likely to be to a hotel with a kids club than a 24-hour bar. The arrival of children might be full of compromises, but the new Mini Cooper five-door aims to show you can have your cake and eat it.

Due to be sold alongside the latest Mini Cooper, which we awarded three stars to in petrol form, the new Mini Cooper five-door aims to bring extra practicality, while keeping the same cutesy styling and fun nature as its smaller sibling.