Dacia introduces seven-year warranty for new and used cars

Dacia has launched a new warranty called Dacia Zen that covers all models up to seven years old that have covered less than 75,000 miles.

It is in addition to the existing three-year, 60,000-mile warranty, and to gain each one of the four years’ of additional cover owners simply need to have their annual service carried out by a Dacia dealer.

The offer is aimed at keeping used car owners within the franchised network for servicing for longer, and can be activated by anyone who has previously had their car serviced elsewhere, provided they have an annual service done at a Dacia dealership.