Dacia introduces seven-year warranty for new and used cars
The budget Renault brand more than doubles its warranty to compete with rivals, including Kia and MG, which offer seven and six years' cover respectively...
Dacia has launched a new warranty called Dacia Zen that covers all models up to seven years old that have covered less than 75,000 miles.
It is in addition to the existing three-year, 60,000-mile warranty, and to gain each one of the four years’ of additional cover owners simply need to have their annual service carried out by a Dacia dealer.
The offer is aimed at keeping used car owners within the franchised network for servicing for longer, and can be activated by anyone who has previously had their car serviced elsewhere, provided they have an annual service done at a Dacia dealership.
Steve Whitcombe, Head of Dacia UK Aftersales said: “Owning a Dacia is all about adventure, but that doesn’t mean that owners should have to worry about the unexpected.
“The reliability and durability of our vehicles is well documented, but Dacia Zen gives our customers even more reassurance. In the unlikely event of an issue, Dacia Zen means they won’t have to pay out for any repairs and can spend the money on the things that they really want and enjoy.”
The increased warranty offering follows a recent move by Peugeot to offer eight years and 100,000 miles of cover for buyers of the new e-3008 pure electric family SUV. It is similar to the 100,00-mile, 10-year offerings by Toyota and Lexus, which also provide an extra year’s cover each time an eligible vehicle is serviced within its franchised networks.
The introduction of longer warranties by established brands may also be a reaction to the lengthier cover offered by newcomers to the UK market. MG, which started UK sales in 2011, offers seven years of cover on new cars, and BYD, which arrived in the UK in 2023, provides six years.
Only Kia has stood out from other brands for longer, offering seven years’ cover on its cars since 2006.
