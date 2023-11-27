2024 Peugeot e-3008 electric car review

From launch, the sole e-3008 in the line-up is the 73kWh model with 326 miles of range. It gets a single motor driving the front wheels with 207bhp and is priced from £45,850. At the same time as the 98kWh version launches, Peugeot will also introduce a four-wheel-drive, dual-motor e-3008 with 316bhp. The 3008 range is not solely electric: a 1.2-litre petrol model is available from launch alongside the e-3008, priced from £34,650. A plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model is also planned to be launched alongside the extended range of e-3008s.

What is the Peugeot e-3008 like to drive? The best thing about the e-3008 is how quiet and relaxing it is. You can hear the faint whirr of the electric motor under acceleration, but that’s it. For the most part, you glide along in blissful near-silence. Like many electric SUVs the e-3008 feels like a heavy car, and at more than 2.1 tonnes it is one of the heavyweights in the class – and that’s with the smaller of the two eventual battery size options. Despite its heft, the handling is predictable and it’s an easy car to drive in a relaxed way. We’d want more weight in the steering, though, as it feels too light and imprecise.