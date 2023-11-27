2024 Peugeot e-3008 electric car review
We get behind the wheel of the new Peugeot e-3008 electric car as the 3008 is reinvented for 2024 as a 'fastback SUV'. Here's how the e-3008 performed during our test drive.....
On sale: March 2024 | Price: From £45,850
The Peugeot 3008 started life as an MPV, arrived as an SUV for its second generation and now enters its third generation as the 3008 and this new electric e-3008 version with yet another change in form – becoming what Peugeot calls a "fastback".
That means it’s become sleeker-roofed than the model it replaces, but hasn't lost interior space in the process. And while the design is an evolution, underneath there are far more substantial changes.
Not only is the e-3008 the first electric iteration of the Peugeot 3008 but it's also the first model built on new underpinnings that will be used for numerous electric cars from Peugeot sibling brands Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep and Vauxhall over the next few years.
The underpinnings have been created with a key goal of offering as large a battery as possible and lots of range with it. The headline range figure in the e-3008 is 435 miles from its 98kWh battery, but that version won't arrive until the end of 2024.
From launch, the sole e-3008 in the line-up is the 73kWh model with 326 miles of range. It gets a single motor driving the front wheels with 207bhp and is priced from £45,850. At the same time as the 98kWh version launches, Peugeot will also introduce a four-wheel-drive, dual-motor e-3008 with 316bhp.
The 3008 range is not solely electric: a 1.2-litre petrol model is available from launch alongside the e-3008, priced from £34,650. A plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model is also planned to be launched alongside the extended range of e-3008s.
What is the Peugeot e-3008 like to drive?
The best thing about the e-3008 is how quiet and relaxing it is. You can hear the faint whirr of the electric motor under acceleration, but that’s it. For the most part, you glide along in blissful near-silence.
Like many electric SUVs the e-3008 feels like a heavy car, and at more than 2.1 tonnes it is one of the heavyweights in the class – and that’s with the smaller of the two eventual battery size options.
Despite its heft, the handling is predictable and it’s an easy car to drive in a relaxed way. We’d want more weight in the steering, though, as it feels too light and imprecise.
While the weight blunts the handling and any sense of driver enjoyment, it does add further to the sense of solidity and refinement that the e-3008 majors on.
That's also true of the ride, which was comfortable on super-smooth roads of Catalunya. Plus, the front seats are especially supportive and easy to relax into.
It’s all rather unremarkable but to drive there is no obvious major weakness, and the e-3008 should prove to be a quiet and comfortable car to live with.
The indicated range on our test route was 269 miles.
What is the Peugeot e-3008 like inside?
The interior is where the e-3008 scores really highly. The design is fantastic and the choice of materials makes it feel really fresh and modern.
There is clever use of ambient lighting to really lift the interior as well and unlike in most cars where such lighting features it feels well integrated into the e-3008 and not a gimmick.
Tech wise, the entry-level Allure model gets two 10in screens, one for the driver display and one for the infotainment.
In GT models (like our test car) there is what Peugeot calls the i-Cockpit, which is one curved 21in display that sits on the dashboard. One half of the display is for the driver and the other is an infotainment touchscreen – although on the pre-production car we drove, the touchscreen wasn’t working.
From what was working, the graphics looked a bit drab and familiar from other Peugeots and its sister brands' models, and it’s a shame they haven’t been given the same upgrade as the rest of the design.
Still, one pleasing development is the i-Toggles, which are customisable shortcuts that sit below the touchscreen. They allow for granular shortcuts to be set up for functions you need quick access to, such as turning on the heated seat or calling a family member, and make the tech easy to navigate.
The e-3008's boot is the same size as the previous 3008's, at 520 litres, and is a good, usable shape with a flat floor. Headroom is much better than the sleek roofline suggests it will be, while rear leg room is good if not quite a match for the new Renault Scenic E-Tech.
Verdict
The Peugeot e-3008 is a likeable entrant into the ever-growing electric family SUV class and is likeable for being so refined and comfortable to drive and for having such a premium-feeling and high-quality interior.
However, it is expensive, starting at around £5000 more than the similarly-positioned new Scenic, and like almost every other car in the class, it is blown away on monthly payments by the Tesla Model Y.
You also need to go for the higher GT trim, a £3800 increase over the base Allure, to be able to get features like the new i-Cockpit. At that point, it’s close to being a £50,000 car, a price it doesn’t wear too comfortably.
Price From £45,850 Engine Electric motor Power 207bhp Torque 251 lb ft Gearbox 1-spd automatic Top speed 105mph 0-62mph 8.7sec Range 326 miles CO2/tax 0g/km, 2%
Rivals:
Nissan Ariya
Renault Scenic E-Tech
Tesla Model Y
VW ID.5
