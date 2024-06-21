Dacia Spring reader test team

The Dacia Spring is the UK’s cheapest pure electric five-door car. Available to pre-order, starting at £14,995, it undercuts our favourite version of the MG 4 by a huge £12,000. But is there a catch?

Well, all Springs come with a 26.8kWh battery (about half the capacity of the MG 4’s) and a choice of two power outputs: 44bhp and 64bhp. However, while those figures are low, the 64bhp version of the previous model kept up with traffic when we drove it in Europe. The 44bhp model has an official range of 149 miles; the 64bhp version’s extra pep drops the Spring’s stamina to 136 miles.

The Spring’s large windows make for an airy interior and bring good visibility, aided by an elevated driving position.