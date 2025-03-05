Volkswagen ID 1 revealed: 155 miles of range and prices from £16,500

On sale 2027 | Price from £16,500 (est)

Think of the upcoming Volkswagen ID 1 as being like the sadly-departed iPod Shuffle version of the Apple MP3 player, which was extremely simple, with no display and few controls. That’s because when it goes on sale in 2027, it’ll be the smallest and cheapest model in Volkswagen’s electric car line-up.

Serving as a spiritual successor to the Volkswagen e-Up hatchback, the new model will have every measure taken to keep costs down. Maximising the economies of scale, the ID 1’s bespoke underpinnings will also be used by sister models from across the wider Volkswagen Group – you can read more about those cars further down this story.