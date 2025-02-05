New Volkswagen ID 2 electric car to cost less than £21k

Remember the iPod shuffle? When it was launched, it opened up the MP3 player to a much wider audience, thanks to its compact dimensions and affordable pricing – and the Volkswagen ID 2 is aiming to do much the same for electric cars .

Previewed here by a concept model called the 'ID 2all', the ID 2 will sit below the VW ID 3 in Volkswagen’s electric car line-up when it arrives in dealerships in 2026. It will be smaller as well as cheaper than the ID 3, but the aim is still to maximise interior space.

Rivals will include the MG4 EV – which was named Best Small Electric Car at our 2023 Car of the Year Awards – and the Peugeot e-208.

Using a shortened version of the ID 3’s underpinnings, the ID 2 will be available with two battery options. At the lower end of the spectrum is a 38kWh unit that’s good for a range of around 220 miles, while a larger, 56kWh battery will deliver an official range of up to 280 miles. That’s similar to the MG4, which can officially cover 218 miles in SE form and 281 miles with the Long Range.