New Volkswagen ID 2 electric car to cost less than £21k
The new Volkswagen ID 2 small electric car will major on space and value, while offering a range of up to 280 miles. Here’s everything else you need to know...
On sale 2025 | Price from less than £21,000
Remember the iPod shuffle? When it was launched, it opened up the MP3 player to a much wider audience, thanks to its compact dimensions and affordable pricing – and the Volkswagen ID 2 is aiming to do much the same for electric cars.
Previewed here by a concept model called the 'ID 2all', the ID 2 will sit below the VW ID 3 in Volkswagen’s electric car line-up when it arrives in dealerships in 2026. It will be smaller as well as cheaper than the ID 3, but the aim is still to maximise interior space.
Rivals will include the MG4 EV – which was named Best Small Electric Car at our 2023 Car of the Year Awards – and the Peugeot e-208.
Using a shortened version of the ID 3’s underpinnings, the ID 2 will be available with two battery options. At the lower end of the spectrum is a 38kWh unit that’s good for a range of around 220 miles, while a larger, 56kWh battery will deliver an official range of up to 280 miles. That’s similar to the MG4, which can officially cover 218 miles in SE form and 281 miles with the Long Range.
Unlike the ID 3 (which is rear-wheel drive), the ID 2’s electric motor drives the front wheels. Two power options will initially be available: 180bhp for the smaller battery and 223bhp for the larger one. The latter model is said to be capable of a sub 7.0sec 0-62mph time, while an even hotter GTI model is also planned.
As for charging speed, Volkswagen says a 10-80% top-up of the bigger battery will be possible in as little as 20 minutes at the car's 125kW maximum charging speed. That’s significantly faster than the ID 3 and MG4 Long Range, both of which take about half an hour to go from 10-80%. As with any electric car, though, charging from a home wall box will take significantly longer.
On the design front, the ID 2 gets a look that moves away from the theme seen on other electric Volkswagens, including the ID 3 and the VW ID 4. Instead, its design is more reminiscent of the Volkswagen Golf and the smaller Volkswagen Polo, in that it has a fairly traditional hatchback shape.
Inside, the interior of the concept is fairly minimalist, featuring a head-up display that projects key information onto the windscreen, plus a 10.9in digital driver’s display and a 12.9in infotainment screen.
However, unlike the ID 3 – which uses touch-sensitive sliders for the climate and media controls – the ID 2all gets physical buttons. We think this is a big forward step, because physical buttons are much easier to operate while driving. This move also applies to the steering wheel, which gets thumbwheels on the left and right sides that double up as buttons.
For the infotainment system, there’s a new layout with bigger icons to help improve usability, while the driver’s display is configurable. On the ID 2all, you can change the layout of the driver’s display to match that of the original Beetle or Golf, although this is unlikely to make it to production in the ID 2.
Despite being a similar size to the Polo, the ID 2all’s interior space is much more generous, thanks to its longer wheelbase (the gap between the front and rear axles). With the electric motor being located at the front of the car (instead of above the rear wheels like on the ID 3), the ID 2 gets a much bigger 490-litre boot than the Polo. In fact, it’s even bigger than the MG4’s (363 litres) and ID 3’s (385 litres).
If you need to carry longer items, the rear seats fold in a 60:40 configuration and the backrest of the front passenger seat can also be folded forwards. In the boot, there’s an additional 50-litre storage area under the floor and the rear seat bases double up as lockable storage boxes. The latter is said to have been designed specifically for items such as the charging cables, a first aid kit and breakdown equipment.
While full specifications are yet to be confirmed, the ID 2 will be available with high-end features offered on larger ID models (such as our 2023 Car of the Year – the Volkswagen ID Buzz). These include Matrix LED headlights, electrically adjustable massage seats and a panoramic glass sunroof.
When it goes on sale in 2026, the ID 2 will cost less than £21,000 for the entry-level 38kWh model. That’s a lot less than similarly-sized rivals, including the e-208 and the Vauxhall Corsa Electric (which cost from £31,345 and £31,800 respectively). For the 56kWh model, we expect pricing will move up to around £25,000, which is in-line with the MG4 SE.
It’s worth noting that because Volkswagen is part of a wider group of brands, the ID 2 will be joined by closely related electric models from Cupra, Seat and Skoda. We have already had a sneak preview of one of those: the Cupra UrbanRebel.
The ID 2 is the smallest ID-badged model to be revealed so far, but VW officials have confirmed plans to launch 10 new electric models by 2026, including a smaller ID 1 and a small electric SUV. The ID 1 is expected to cost from around £17,000 and the small electric SUV from around £25,000.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here