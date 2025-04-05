NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
Best used automatic small cars for less than £10,000
slideshow

Best used automatic small cars for less than £10,000

Are you a fan of affordable small cars, but not manual gearboxes? Well, here are the best automatic small cars on the used market, and they're all less than £10,000...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published05 April 2025
Best used automatic small cars for less than £10,000
Used small automatics
Seat Ibiza front three-quarters
Seat Ibiza dashboard
Skoda Fabia front
Skoda Fabia dash
Used Audi A1 2010-present
Used Audi A1 2010-present
Honda Jazz front three-quarters
Honda Jazz dashboard
Mini Hatch front cornering
Mini Hatch dashboard
Used Volkswagen Polo Hatchback 2009-2017 front
Used Volkswagen Polo Hatchback 2009-2017 dash
Toyota Yaris front
Toyota Yaris dash
Used Hyundai i10 2014 -present
10 reasons to buy a Hyundai i10
Used Kia Picanto Hatchback (17-present)
Used Kia Picanto Hatchback (17-present)
Used Ford Fiesta 2017-2024 front driving
Used Ford Fiesta 2017-2024 interior
Image 1 of 21

Traditionally, if you wanted an automatic gearbox in your car, you had to go large and expensive. This is because smaller models were usually equipped with a manual. That trend has changed over the last few years and more people are now buying automatic small cars – in fact people are buying more automatic cars in general, especially with the growth in popularity of the electric car

There are many good used options to choose from now. Here, we've listed 10 of our favourite small automatic cars for a budget of £10,000 or less. 

News and advice
Red Peugeot 208 front right driving
News

Deal of the Day: Buy a Peugeot 208 from £151 per month

VW-ID.1-Every-front
News

Volkswagen ID 1 revealed: 155 miles of range and prices from £16,500

Mini Cooper side static
News

New colours and kit available for latest Mini models

Keep your car from getting stolen
News

The most stolen cars in the UK

Renault Clio front driving
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2025: Small Car of the Year

Dacia Sandero front cornering
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best small car for value

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT