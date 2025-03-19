Deal of the Day: Buy a Peugeot 208 from £151 per month
The Peugeot 208 is comfortable and frugal, and it could be yours from just £151 per month...
If you’re in the market for a small car that offers bags of comfort and a frugal engine, then the Peugeot 208 might be the car for you. And through our leasing deals, you could be parking one on your driveway for as little as £151.
To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 24-month 24-month contract with an annual 6000 mile limit and an initial payment of £1,806.24. Yet even on a more common 36-month, 10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1,296.30), monthly payments are just £216.05.
See all Peugeot 208 lease deals
The 208 comes with both petrol and hybrid options. Our pick of the range is the 99bhp PureTech 100, which is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. You can also get a less punchy 74bhp version, or 99bhp and 134bhp hybrid versions, which are particularly efficient.
The 99bhp motor, which is our star deal of the day, offers decent oomph and feels gutsy when you work it hard. It’s also impressively smooth and is indeed more comfortable to drive than the rival Audi A1 or VW Polo.
The 208 comes with plenty of creature comforts, too, including standard rear parking sensors and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring. Levelling up to top-spec GT trim will get you front sensors and a rear-view camera, as well as adjustable lumbar support, all from just £243.86 per month.
Interior quality is a strong suit for the 208, thanks to the use of high-end materials and soft-touch surfaces. In fact, we think it’s one of the most striking designs out there in a small car.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Peugeot 208 deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here