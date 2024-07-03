Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 11

I find the former, in particular, really takes the strain out of long journeys without making me feel like I'm no longer in control of the car. It helps that the system is a doddle to operate, with all of the cruise control settings clearly labelled and handily positioned on the left side of the T-Roc's steering wheel, where they are easy to thumb into action. The T-Roc’s system is also clever enough to not let the car undertake traffic to your right. So, if you are in the left lane, travelling at 70mph, and come up to someone dawdling in the middle lane, the T-Roc will automatically slow itself down.

The traffic-sign recognition system in my car, is more hit and miss. Sometimes, for example, it will tell me that I’m in a 20mph zone when it’s actually 30mph. But, helpfully, if I’m on the motorway using adaptive cruise control and pass through some road works with a 50mph limit, the T-Roc usually slows appropriately. Some newer Volkswagens, including the ID 5 and ID 7, can be specified with more sophisticated steering assistance systems. But, while this technology isn't available on the T-Roc, I'm happy with the simple yet effective set-up it does come with. For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here Read more on our long-term Volkswagen T-Roc >> Read about more long-term test cars >>