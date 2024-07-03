Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 11
Is this former What Car? Small SUV of the Year the perfect companion for our senior videographer? That's what we'll find out as we put our long-term T-Roc to the test...
The car Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI 110 Life Run by Kiall Garrett, senior videographer
Why it’s here To prove whether this five-star small SUV can be big enough and comfortable enough to meet the demands of regular long-distance load-lugging journeys.
Needs to be spacious enough to carry around lots of camera equipment and chew through long motorway journeys with ease while delivering good fuel economy on a town-based commute.
Mileage 5928 List Price £27,815 Target Price £26,414 Price as tested £30,585 Official economy 47.1mpg Test economy 46.3mpg
3 July 2024 – Controlled cruising
Do you worry about AI taking your job? Are you concerned about the constant march of technology into our lives? If so, talk of so-called self-driving cars running on 'autopilot' might make you fear that a computerised takeover of the roads is just around the corner.
However, if so, the good news is my Volkswagen T-Roc has a friendlier approach to assisted driving – namely, adaptive cruise control that can keep you a safe distance from the car in front, and lane-keeping assistance.
I find the former, in particular, really takes the strain out of long journeys without making me feel like I'm no longer in control of the car.
It helps that the system is a doddle to operate, with all of the cruise control settings clearly labelled and handily positioned on the left side of the T-Roc's steering wheel, where they are easy to thumb into action.
The T-Roc’s system is also clever enough to not let the car undertake traffic to your right. So, if you are in the left lane, travelling at 70mph, and come up to someone dawdling in the middle lane, the T-Roc will automatically slow itself down.
The traffic-sign recognition system in my car, is more hit and miss. Sometimes, for example, it will tell me that I’m in a 20mph zone when it’s actually 30mph. But, helpfully, if I’m on the motorway using adaptive cruise control and pass through some road works with a 50mph limit, the T-Roc usually slows appropriately.
Some newer Volkswagens, including the ID 5 and ID 7, can be specified with more sophisticated steering assistance systems. But, while this technology isn't available on the T-Roc, I'm happy with the simple yet effective set-up it does come with.
