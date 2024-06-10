Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 10

Unlike a Range Rover luxury SUV, my T-Roc does not have noise-cancelling speakers in the headrests. But you could be fooled into thinking it does, because it's impressively hushed when I'm driving along.

Driving lots of other cars recently has given me a newfound appreciation for just how quiet the T-Roc is. You see, I’ve been in and out of many mainstream cars on video shoots for the What Car? YouTube channel recently, like the Renault Clio, Suzuki Swift and even the T-Roc’s little brother; the Volkswagen T-Cross.

The T-Cross was actually a car I considered back when I chose the T-Roc for my next company car, so it was nice to have a chance to drive it to see if I’d made a terrible mistake. I’m pleased to say I don’t regret my choice.

The T-Cross is a fine car, but the T-Roc does feel like an even more polished small SUV (which you’d hope, considering it’s more money). And my chosen 1.0-litre petrol engine is pleasantly isolated from the rest of the car – it's not unless I really put my foot down that it becomes a bit vocal. When I'm cruising around town or on the motorway, it's like I've activated noise cancelling mode on my expensive headphones.