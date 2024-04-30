Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 8

Needs to be spacious enough to carry around lots of camera equipment and chew through long motorway journeys with ease while delivering good fuel economy on a town-based commute

Why it’s here To find out whether this five-star small SUV is big and comfortable enough to meet the demands of regular long-distance load-lugging journeys

Mileage 3589 List Price £28,330 Target Price £26,822 Price as tested £30,585 Official economy 47.1mpg Test economy 42.2mpg

30 April 2024 – Moving house mobile

For some people, moving house probably isn’t that stressful. I imagine if Jeff Bezos changes address, for example, he doesn’t have to worry about whether his washing machine will really fit in his family hatchback. If you’ve got enough money, you can simply pay to take the pain away and get some professionals in to do everything for you.

For most of us, though, the process of relocating is often an arduous and painful one. Yes, I might have rented a van, but a look at my bank account suggested this wasn't a wise investment, so I relied on my trusty VW T-Roc for my recent move, and was left mightily impressed.