Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 9

Three friends and I had decided to go camping for a long weekend, and I thought it would be interesting to see whether I could get all four of us and our luggage into the T-Roc. With its 445-litre boot and height-adjustable boot floor, it seemed perfectly possible, but the reality proved to be quite different. Once we’d filled the boot and one of the back seats with a four-person tent, two campers’ luggage and way too much food, it was clear we’d need a second car. In fairness to the T-Roc, that was more to do with our over-ambitious packing than the car’s load capacity. It took a lot of kit, and spreading ourselves and our supplies across two vehicles made for a much more comfortable journey.

My T-Roc has front-wheel drive rather than the four-wheel drive available higher up the engine range, but its 109bhp and 147lb ft of torque was more than enough for the light off-roading required to negotiate the water-logged campsite. Our supreme packing skills – and the T-Roc’s wide-opening boot and relatively low load lip – made heaving the tents and luggage out of it very easy. Once empty, the boot continued to serve us well as a food cupboard and beer store. Everything was fairly easy-breezy until the following morning, when the rain started up again, forcing us to take shelter in the T-Roc.