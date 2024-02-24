Should you still learn to drive in a manual car?

New car model range and sales data back up this assumption. Only 24% of the new mainstream cars on sale at the time of going to print were available with a manual gearbox, and the split between auto and manual new car sales has switched drastically. In 2019, the number of manual and automatic gearbox models registered was fairly even at 49% autos and 51% manuals, but last year 71% of new cars registered had an automatic gearbox and only 29% were manuals.

UK new car registrations*

Year Auto Manual 2023 73.1% 28.7% 2022 67.3% 32.7% 2021 62.3% 32.7% 2020 56.1% 43.9% 2019 49.1% 50.9%

*source SMMT

Another reason for the switch is time. With early lessons often being spent practising clutch control, learning with an automatic gearbox sidesteps this issue and means drivers could be on the road after fewer lessons.

Among qualified motorists, older drivers generally believe it’s worth following the automatic test with one for a manual licence, just in case it’s necessary to drive a manual car occasionally. Contrastingly, the vast majority of younger drivers take no further lessons once they’ve earned an automatic-only licence.

Driving instructors are switching to automatics

Evidence of the change in learning preferences comes from Bromsgrove, who says that when she was working as a driving instructor, she switched to a car with an automatic gearbox because that’s where there was greater demand.

She’s not alone in making this move. Data from the AA Driving School shows that in 2023, 37% of people training to be a driving instructor with the AA chose an automatic vehicle rather than a manual. Existing AA instructors are also switching to autos; in January 2022, 86% of the organisation’s franchisees were teaching in manual cars and 14% in automatics. Just 18 months later, in July 2023, that ratio had changed to 81% teaching in manual cars and 19% in automatics.