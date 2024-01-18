In partnership with Autotrader
Top 10 used small SUVs for less than £15,000
If you're in the market for a small SUV, you'll want rugged style, capable practicality and a high driving position. Here are your best used options for less than £15,000...
The SUV class used to be a lot less varied than it is today, with most models being big and expensive. Now, you can get them in all sorts of shapes and sizes, including small and affordable, like this small SUV segment.
The best of the bunch combines a raised driving position with a practical and versatile interior that offers plenty of room for the whole family. They're also light and easy to drive and park, noticeably more so than their larger SUV counterparts.
Thanks to booming sales, there’s now a massive choice of small SUVs to sift through on our Used Cars For Sale pages.
Here, we’ve rounded up our top 10 favourites for less than £15,000. And, in case you were wondering, our experienced used cars team, with their knowledge of the second-hand car market, have chosen the great Seat Arona as their favourite small SUV at this price point. It's good to drive, practical and recently affordable.
Seat Arona
The Seat Arona is our tip-top favourite here. It's one of the very best small SUVs you can buy used thanks to its roomy interior, comfortable ride and peppy petrol engines. Add to that its value when bought used, and it's unbeatable – you can easily pick up a 2022 example within our budget. Indeed, if what you want above all is that your small SUV drives well, this is the one to choose; thanks to its compact size and relatively light weight, it has plenty of punch and can tackle corners with enthusiasm.
We found: 2022 Seat Arona 1.0 TSI SE Technology, 22,411 miles, £13,499
Pros
- Ride comfort on standard suspension
- Big boot for class
- Excellent 1.0-litre petrol
Cons
- Average interior
- Noisy diesel engine
- Road noise
- Reliability can be an issue
Audi Q2
Just pipped into second place here is the suave Audi Q2. This is the car that proves that small doesn’t necessarily mean cheap, but it certainly takes all the good qualities of larger Audis and wraps them up in a compact and very attractive package. It has bold styling on the outside, a well-finished and sporty interior and tidy handling; on top of all that, it's good value too.
We found: 2020 Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI Sport, 30,000 miles, £15,000
Pros
- Classy and user-friendly interior
- Tidy handling
- Excellent infotainment
Cons
- Not as spacious as rivals
- Firm ride
- Four-wheel drive reserved for top models
- Reliability mixed
Volkswagen T-Roc
Stick to the cheaper engines and trims, and the VW T-Roc is an even better buy than the Skoda Kamiq and the VW T-Cross. The T-Roc’s cosseting ride, superb refinement and practical boot will appeal to families, plus it has one of the best driving positions of any car in the class. Later models have a much-improved interior, with soft materials and bright plastic finishes where you’d want them.
We found: 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI 115 SE, 58,464 miles, £14,900
Pros
- Comfortable ride
- Impressive safety
- Good boot by class standards
Cons
- Low-rent interior on earlier cars
- Only top spec gets sat-nav
- Lumbar support is an option
- Reliability mixed
Skoda Kamiq
In contrast to the Volkswagen T-Cross below, the Skoda Kamiq puts you quite low to the ground; in fact, its driving position is barely any more elevated than that of the Skoda Scala family hatchback. However, in every other respect, it's a brilliant used choice, with a supple, well-controlled ride and a remarkably spacious interior. That interior feels classier than that of the T-Cross, too. If you’ll mainly be driving in town, then the entry-level 94bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine is peppy enough and the cheapest on the used car forecourt.
We found: 2022 Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 95 SE, 45,563 miles, £14,899
Pros
- Remarkably roomy interior and large boot
- Better-finished inside than many of its rivals
- Comfortable ride
Cons
- No sliding or reclining rear seats
- Not especially well equipped
- Other small SUVs have a higher driving position
- Reliability mixed
Volkswagen T-Cross
The Volkswagen T-Cross is comfortable and easy to drive, and surprisingly roomy, too. A couple of six-footers will have plenty of space in the back, and, if you slide the rear bench forwards, there’s almost as much boot space as in some larger family SUVs. Despite that, the T-Cross’s compact dimensions make it easy to handle in town. The T-Cross also comes loaded with safety kit and would have finished even higher if you could have got a newer one for our budget.
We found: 2021 Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 95 SE, 29,250 miles, £14,995
Pros
- Spacious, flexible interior
- Impressive for safety
- Good to drive
Cons
- The older T-Roc is still a superior purchase
- Interior is hardly plush
- SEL and R-Line trims don't offer good value for money
Suzuki Vitara
Thanks to its squared-off corners, raised ride height and the option of four-wheel drive, the Suzuki Vitara has some of the off-road abilities people associate with larger SUVs. On the road, the balance between ride and handling is well judged, it's spacious inside and it's even quite fun to drive; it's well equipped, too, and our budget buys you a 2020 car with a low mileage.
We found: 2022 Suzuki Vitara 1.4 SZ4 MHEV, 30,265 miles, £14,995
Pros
- Good driving manners
- Spacious and practical interior
- Well equipped
- Reliability
Cons
- High emissions on some petrol models
- Diesel engines can be noisy
- Some of the trim feels flimsy
Mini Countryman
Let's face it, there are loads of used small SUVs out there, but very few have that extra panache to make them stand out from the masses. Apart from the Mini Countryman, which is stuffed with so many retro styling cues that you couldn't mistake it for anything else. It's fun and fashionable, but its ride is a bit firm, it's not the most spacious car on our list and it's still a little expensive.
We found: 2020 Mini Countryman 1.5 Cooper Classic, 29,600 miles, £14,490
Pros
- Neat handling
- Strong engines
- Luxurious interior and large boot
- Reliability
Cons
- Firm ride
- Average rear space
- There are larger SUVs available for similar money
Suzuki Ignis
A bit of a wildcard, this; you can pick up a nearly new Suzuki Ignis for this money, but the caveat is that it's smaller and less spacious than most of the other cars we've chosen here. Why is it here, then? Because it's great fun to drive and it's a characterful city car, and about the only option if you need four-wheel drive or hybrid technology in a car of this size.
We found: 2023 Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ3, 1000 miles, £14,490
Pros
- Spacious for a city car
- Most models well equipped
- Agile in corners
- Top-notch reliability
Cons
- Jiggly ride quality
- Vague steering
- Fiddly touchscreen system
Nissan Juke
Sure, the previous 2010-2019 Nissan Juke was popular, but it was never a car to write home about. This current-gen Nissan Juke, mind you, is a big step in the right direction, even if it still isn't perfect. It's strong in some key areas, including interior quality, safety and equipment levels, not to mention you can pick up a 2022 example within our budget.
We found: 2022 Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 Acenta, 38,798 miles, £14,989
Pros
- Plenty of space
- Smart and practical interior
- Well equipped
Cons
- Not as fun to drive as some rivals
- Ride can be jiggly
- Pronounced wind and road noise
Renault Captur
The good news is that prices of the latest, second-generation Renault Captur have dropped to our chosen price point here so you should be able to pick up the latest model. It's a good car if you want a small hatchback size and running costs but with a slightly elevated driving position. It's funky, frugal and flexible, and very easy to live with. It's not as good to drive as some of its rivals, though.
We found: 2022 Renault Captur 1.0 TCe Iconic, 19,339 miles, £14,495
Pros
- Well equipped
- Affordable to buy and run
- Sliding rear seats are standard from new
Cons
- Engines are relatively weak
- Rivals have more rear seat space
- E-Tech PHEV is disappointing to drive
