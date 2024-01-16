Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small SUV for comfort

Last year, the Volkswagen T-Roc was our overall small SUV winner, and it’s still a fantastic choice in many respects. However, it’s particularly worth a look if comfort is a high priority.

Stick with entry-level Life trim and you get supple suspension and big-walled tyres to help soak up bumps in the road, something the T-Roc does better than the Ford Puma and Lexus LBX – or any other rival, for that matter.