Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small SUV for comfort
A small SUV's compact size mustn’t come at the expense of practicality and should be reflected by low running costs. It should ride comfortably, too, while maintaining a sense of fun...
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI 150 Life
Last year, the Volkswagen T-Roc was our overall small SUV winner, and it’s still a fantastic choice in many respects. However, it’s particularly worth a look if comfort is a high priority.
Stick with entry-level Life trim and you get supple suspension and big-walled tyres to help soak up bumps in the road, something the T-Roc does better than the Ford Puma and Lexus LBX – or any other rival, for that matter.
Getting comfortable behind the wheel is easy, too, thanks to a supportive driver’s seat and standard adjustable lumbar support to help ward off back pain on longer journeys.
Just don’t expect the T-Roc to offer the sort of premium feel you get with the LBX; yes, interior quality was improved as part of a facelift in 2022, but there are still some scratchy plastics and it generally offers far less of a wow factor.
