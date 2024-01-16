2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small SUV for comfort
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small SUV for comfort

A small SUV's compact size mustn’t come at the expense of practicality and should be reflected by low running costs. It should ride comfortably, too, while maintaining a sense of fun...

Best Small SUV for comfort

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI 150 Life

Blue Volkswagen T-Roc front driving

Last year, the Volkswagen T-Roc was our overall small SUV winner, and it’s still a fantastic choice in many respects. However, it’s particularly worth a look if comfort is a high priority.

Stick with entry-level Life trim and you get supple suspension and big-walled tyres to help soak up bumps in the road, something the T-Roc does better than the Ford Puma and Lexus LBX – or any other rival, for that matter.

Volkswagen T-Roc interior and dashboard

Getting comfortable behind the wheel is easy, too, thanks to a supportive driver’s seat and standard adjustable lumbar support to help ward off back pain on longer journeys.

Just don’t expect the T-Roc to offer the sort of premium feel you get with the LBX; yes, interior quality was improved as part  of a facelift in 2022, but there are still some scratchy plastics and it generally offers far less of a wow factor.

