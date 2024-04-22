New Vauxhall Grandland gets 53-mile PHEV and electric option

On sale: Autumn | Price from: £32,000 (est)

If variety is the spice of life, then the new Vauxhall Grandland family SUV should be a scorching dish. That’s because it’ll be available with whatever form of electrification best floats your boat, whether that’s mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or fully electric.

In the same way that most buyers will opt straight for a Korma when ordering a curry, though, we suspect that it’s the mildest electric option which will take the lion’s share of Grandland sales. This version combines a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a tiny electric motor, meaning the motor can assist the engine at low speeds – though it can’t move the car itself for more than a few metres.