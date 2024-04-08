Vauxhall Frontera: petrol and electric power for small SUV

On sale Late 2024 | Price from £25,000 (est)

Reuse, recycle. In the drive to become more sustainable, we’re told to make more of what we have. And when it comes to car naming, it’s an equally familiar concept: Citroen Ami, Fiat 500, Mini Cooper – the list goes on.

Now it’s time for Vauxhall to revive a name from the past: the Vauxhall Frontera. The original 1990s model tapped into the trend for rugged, affordable family SUVs, but the new Frontera goes in a different direction: rather than rugged off-road ability, it's now a small SUV with the choice of electric or mild hybrid propulsion, which pairs a petrol engine with 48-volt electrics to improve economy.