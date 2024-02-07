2024 Ford Puma confirmed with electric power
Updated Ford Puma small SUV receives a bold new look inside and subtle changes outside – plus, an electric version is on the way...
Like Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, the Ford Puma has won plenty of trophies over the course of its life. Indeed, it was our overall Car of the Year in 2020 and our Small SUV of the Year three years on the trot. However, as with Sir Lewis, the wins have dried up of late, so this facelift hasn’t come a moment too soon.
You’ll need to look closely to spot the updated Puma from the old model, but key details include the Ford badge now being located within the front grille rather than above it, as well as new LED headlights.
It’s inside where you’ll notice more of a change, with a redesigned dashboard and the old car’s 8.0in infotainment touchscreen being replaced by a larger, 12.0in unit – which we hope will respond to inputs more promptly than the previous set-up. The system also includes wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay phone mirroring, as well as Amazon’s Alexa assistant, so you can speak to your car naturally to do things like set a sat-nav destination or change the radio station.
Elsewhere, the Puma’s digital instrument cluster has grown to 12.8in and, in contrast to the outgoing model’s, can be customised to show a wide range of information. The steering wheel is a different shape, too; it’s now flat across the top and bottom, with two spokes instead of three.
The Puma’s engine line-up is refreshingly simple, with three versions of a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol to choose between. The entry-level 123bhp version offers peppy performance and reasonable running costs, but the more powerful 153bhp engine was our favoured choice in the outgoing Puma.
In our tests, this version powered the Puma from 0-60mph in just 8.5sec, making it quicker than far more expensive small SUVs such as the Audi Q2 35 TFSI. Both engines feature mild hybrid electrical assistance to help lower your fuel bills, and gearbox options include a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic.
Most buyers are expected to opt for the latter. If you want even more performance, you can step up to the Puma ST sports SUV, and doing so gets you a new 168bhp version of the turbocharged 1.0-litre engine. This replaces the 197bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine that used to be offered in the ST.
It’s worth noting that an electric version of the Puma is due to arrive later this year, targeting rivals that include the upcoming Mini Aceman and the Peugeot e-2008. The electric Puma is expected to feature a 55kWh battery, which should offer an official range of around 230 miles.
In terms of safety and driver assistance features, the updated Puma’s adaptive cruise control system has been upgraded to bring smoother braking and acceleration, as well as the ability to pre-emptively adjust your speed to go around bends. Plus, a new reverse brake assist will apply the brakes if it detects an object in your path while you’re reversing.
There’s no change when it comes to how much gear you’ll be able to fit into the Puma’s boot – but that’s no bad thing, because in our tests the old model managed to swallow a remarkable eight carry-on suitcases below its load cover.
That’s one more than the rival Toyota Yaris Cross and Volkswagen T-Roc can take, plus the Puma lets you transport tall items – such as potted plants or bags of golf clubs – vertically, thanks to a deep underfloor storage well that can even be hosed out via a drainage plug in the bottom.
Prices are expected to rise slightly over those of the outgoing Puma, starting at around £27,000. That’s still less than the current T-Roc, but it’s more than the Skoda Kamiq. Expect all three SUVs to be closely matched on monthly costs if you’re buying on a PCP finance deal.
