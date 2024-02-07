2024 Ford Puma confirmed with electric power

Like Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, the Ford Puma has won plenty of trophies over the course of its life. Indeed, it was our overall Car of the Year in 2020 and our Small SUV of the Year three years on the trot. However, as with Sir Lewis, the wins have dried up of late, so this facelift hasn’t come a moment too soon.

You’ll need to look closely to spot the updated Puma from the old model, but key details include the Ford badge now being located within the front grille rather than above it, as well as new LED headlights.

It’s inside where you’ll notice more of a change, with a redesigned dashboard and the old car’s 8.0in infotainment touchscreen being replaced by a larger, 12.0in unit – which we hope will respond to inputs more promptly than the previous set-up. The system also includes wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay phone mirroring, as well as Amazon’s Alexa assistant, so you can speak to your car naturally to do things like set a sat-nav destination or change the radio station.