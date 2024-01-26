Best first cars for new drivers 2024
A good first car combines safety and style with affordability, both in terms of price and running costs. Here are our recommendations...
Buying your first car is an exciting experience, and the good news is that there are some excellent new cars out there to choose from.
This doesn't mean that finding the right car is an easy process, though. The list of options can be lengthy, and there are a lot of things that could make a difference in how much it will cost to own.
Crucially, a first car has to be cheap to insure. Drivers with little or no experience behind the wheel are much more likely to be involved in an accident than older motorists, many of which have driven more miles. This is why small cars are often the ideal fit; they don't need a big engine, so are generally cheaper to buy, run and insure than larger models, such as family cars.
Of course, there are many other factors to consider, including safety, practicality and fuel economy. That's why our team of road testers have come up with the list below after testing the best small cars. As such, we think the Renault Clio is the best first car for new drivers. To find out why we rate it so highly, you can read on below.
However, if the Clio doesn't suit your needs, there are plenty of other options on this list that could fit the bill. And if any of the cars do catch your attention, you can read our full reviews to find out more, or you can click on the deals links to potentially save thousands on a brand new model.
Renault Clio
Version 1.0 TCe 90 Techno | List price £19,195 | Target Price £18,192 | Target PCP £195
The Renault Clio is a fantastic all-rounder, and it's long list of abilities makes it a great car for new drivers.
With 90bhp and a 0-62mph acceleration time of 12.3sec, the entry-level 1.0-litre petrol engine provides decent performance, and it's relatively low power output places it in a low insurance group. Students and parents alike will also be pleased to hear that running costs should also be low, as proved by its official average fuel economy figure of 57.6mpg.
When you combine the entry-level 1.0-litre engine with Techno trim, the Clio also undercuts many of its rivals on price. And yet, it still comes with luxuries such as a wireless phone-charging pad, automatic LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.
That's without mentioning the long list of standard safety equipment; all Clios come with automatic emergency braking (AEB), traffic-sign recognition and lane-keep assist for extra peace of mind.
Read our in-depth Renault Clio review
Pros
- Smart interior is packed with equipment
- Good ride and handling balance
- Practical boot
Cons
- Tight for taller adults in the rear seats
- Slightly firm low-speed ride
- High boot loading lip
Skoda Fabia
Version 1.0 TSI SE Comfort | List price £19,720 | Target Price £19,013 | Target PCP £200
Skodas are renowned for their value and practicality, and that's no exception with the Fabia.
It's one of the best small cars if you want to carry passengers. It's very small, and yet it has a surprising amount of space in the back seats; three adults will sit more comfortably than in the Renault Clio. The boot is also one of the biggest of any small car – so much so that it's bigger than what you'll find in the Ford Focus.
For the best value, we think it's best to stick to the entry-level SE Comfort trim. It's not as cheap or well equipped as the Clio in Techno trim, but it still gives you alloy wheels, LED headlights and air conditioning as standard.
Read our in-depth Skoda Fabia review
Pros
- Huge boot
- Roomy interior with clever features
- Fairly supple ride
Cons
- Interior is hardly plush
- Not as practical as the Honda Jazz
- Bug-prone infotainment system
Seat Ibiza
Version 1.0 TSI 95 SE | List price £19,715 | Target Price £17,486 | Target PCP £219
Looking for a first car that's fun to drive but cheap to run? Then the Seat Ibiza will be your best option.
It's one of the most sophisticated cars in its class to drive; the steering is well weighted and precise, and the suspension irons out imperfections nicely. That's without mentioning the handling, because the Ibiza is a hoot to drive down a twisty road.
Our recommended engine is the mid-level 1.0-litre petrol engine; it has 94bhp (and is turbocharged) so it pulls more eagerly than the wheezy entry-level engine, and it whisks the Ibiza up to speed reasonably quickly. It should also average more than 50mpg in real-world driving.
In terms of trim levels, we'd recommend going for the SE trim if you're a first-time driver. The suspension is more supple than the firmer set-up in our favourite FR trim, plus it's slightly more affordable.
Read our in-depth Seat Ibiza review
Pros
- Great to drive
- Roomy by class standards
- Strong TSI petrol engines
Cons
- Lots of road noise
- Resale values could be better
- Firm ride in FR versions
Hyundai i10
Version 1.2 Premium | List price £17,520 | Target Price £16,652 | Target PCP £219
Despite being very small, the Hyundai i10 is a practical small car. It has enough room in the back seats for two adults to sit comfortably (especially those of a taller nature thanks to its boxy shape). Plus, up front, there's plenty of space and adjustment in the seat for the driver to get comfortable.
However, it's not just practicality where the i10 excels, because it's very cheap to buy and run. Okay, it's not as cheap to buy as the Dacia Sandero, but it does at least come with an 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system (with Bluetooth) and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.
The best bit? The i10 is in insurance group 2E, which makes it the cheapest car on this list to insure. However, bear in mind that the i10 only has a three-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
Read our in-depth Hyundai i10 review
Pros
- Comfortable and quiet to drive
- Five seats and decent rear space
- Good amount of kit as standard
Cons
- Three-star Euro NCAP safety rating
- Non-turbocharged 1.0-litre engine is a bit lacklustre
- Slow automatic gearbox
Dacia Sandero
Version 1.0 TCe Bi-Fuel Expression | List price £14,795 | Target Price £14,551 | Target PCP £168
The Dacia Sandero is one of the cheapest new cars you can buy, but that doesn't mean it comes with a long list of compromises.
In fact, the Sandero is a strong offering in the small car class; it's practical, with plenty of space in the back seats and boot, plus the ride is pretty comfortable. The entry-level engine (the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel) can also run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as well as petrol to help lower your running costs.
Even though there's a more affordable Essential trim, we think it's worth stepping up to Expression; it comes with rear parking sensors, automatic lights and wipers and a touchscreen infotainment system as standard.
When it comes to safety, the Sandero is less impressive; it only scored two stars when it was safety tested by Euro NCAP in 2020. For that reason, we can't place it any higher up this list.
Read our in-depth Dacia Sandero review
Pros
- Amazingly good value
- Lots of space for passengers and luggage
- Comfortable ride
Cons
- Poor safety rating compared with rivals
- There are more entertaining small cars to drive
- Some other small cars are quieter
Volkswagen Polo
Version 1.0 TSI Life | List price £21,905 | Target Price £20,708 | Target PCP £221
If you're considering a first car, it's likely that the Volkswagen Polo will have already crossed your mind. And these days, it offers VW Golf levels of sophistication at a much lower price.
Indeed, the Polo is smart inside, comfortable and practical, plus it's very good to drive. We think the 94bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine is best option for it; it's the same engine that you get in the Skoda Fabia and Seat Ibiza, and it pulls strongly from low revs thanks to its turbocharger.
The Polo is a bit more expensive than its Seat and Skoda siblings, but it does come with a long list of standard kit. Our recommended Life trim, for instance, comes with air conditioning, automatic windscreen wipers, power-folding door mirrors and an 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system. All versions come with a wide range of safety kit, too.
Read our in-depth Volkswagen Polo review
Pros
- Good to drive
- Generous interior space
- Attractive PCP finance deals
Cons
- Ford Fiesta is more fun to drive
- Gutless entry-level petrol
- Standard safety kit could be better
Peugeot 208
Version 1.2 PureTech Active | List price £20,400 | Target Price £16,986 | Target PCP £169
The Peugeot 208 is the most comfortable car on this list, and it's actually very well priced – especially with our Target Price discount factored in.
What's more, it also has a smart interior for the money; the design is striking and the materials are mostly very plush. Some drivers may not like the 'i-Cockpit' driving position, though, so we'd recommend test driving one before you buy.
The 99bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine is our recommended engine for the 208; it's gutsy and ideal for propelling you along A-roads and motorways. It's actually more lively than the equivalent engine in the Renault Clio or Volkswagen Polo.
Read our in-depth Peugeot 208 review
Pros
- Very comfortable for a small car
- Smart and high-quality interior
- Punchy and frugal 1.2 Puretech 100 petrol engine
Cons
- Steering wheel design can cause issues
- So-so infotainment system
- Not much fun to drive
Kia Picanto
Version 1.0 3 | List price £15,950 | Target Price £14,978 | Target PCP £184
Like the Hyundai i10, the Kia Picanto is a very cheap car to insure.
This makes it a great buy if you're looking for a car that's cheap to own. That's helped by its tiny 66bhp 1.0-litre engine, which averaged a reasonable 46.8mpg on our hilly real-world test route. As you might expect from a car with so little horsepower, though, it isn't very quick; we managed a 0-60mph dash in 14.9sec at our private test track.
More positively, the Picanto has a smart interior, tidy handling and a generous equipment list with our favourite 3 trim. It comes with electrically adjustable door mirrors, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, rear parking sensors and an 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system.
Read our in-depth Kia Picanto review
Pros
- Really tidy handling
- Frugal 1.0 MPi petrol engine
- Excellent infotainment and equipment on 3 trim
Cons
- 1.0 MPi petrol engine isn't very quick
- Firm(ish) low-speed ride
- A Dacia Sandero is much roomier
Vauxhall Corsa
Version 1.2 Turbo GS | List price £22,905 | Target Price £19,481 | Target PCP £227
For many, the Vauxhall Corsa is the go-to first car because it has a wide range of engines and trims to choose from, plus it has a big boot.
Our favourite engine is the mid-range 1.2-litre petrol engine with 99bhp. It's the same engine that you get in the Peugeot 208, which means it's a strong performer; that's evident by its 0-62mph time of 9.9sec.
GS trim is also a good option; it comes with 17in alloy wheels, climate control, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, sportier styling and sports seats.
It's worth noting that the 208 has a nicer interior than the Corsa, and the Volkswagen Polo is more spacious inside. Those cars are also more affordable to buy, although the Corsa does have competitive PCP finance rates.
Read our in-depth Vauxhall Corsa review
Pros
- Well equipped
- Decent boot
- Efficient engines
Cons
- Fiddly infotainment system
- Below-par safety rating
- Poor resale values
Mazda 2
Version 1.5 e-Skyactiv G MHEV Centre-Line | List price £19,515 | Target Price £18,599 | Target PCP £222
The Mazda 2 is a very easy car to get along with, and that's helped by its user-friendly interior and comfortable driving position.
We especially like the fact that there's a good range of adjustment with the driver's seat and steering wheel, and the fact that it comes with height adjustment as standard (so even tall drivers can find a comfy position).
The infotainment system is also very easy to use. The 8.0in touchscreen responds well to inputs, and you also get a rotary controller between the front seats to control it. This makes it far less distracting to use while driving than touchscreen-only systems.
In key areas such as ride comfort, performance and practicality, the Renault Clio, Seat Ibiza and Skoda Fabia are better options. However, the 2 is still worthy of your consideration if you're looking for a well equipped alternative.
Read our in-depth Mazda 2 review
Pros
- Frugal economy from mild-hybrid engines
- Infotainment system is easy to use
- Even entry-level trim is well equipped
Cons
- Poor refinement
- Small boot
- Gutless performance from all but the range–topping engine
