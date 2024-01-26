Best first cars for new drivers 2024

Buying your first car is an exciting experience, and the good news is that there are some excellent new cars out there to choose from.

This doesn't mean that finding the right car is an easy process, though. The list of options can be lengthy, and there are a lot of things that could make a difference in how much it will cost to own.

Crucially, a first car has to be cheap to insure. Drivers with little or no experience behind the wheel are much more likely to be involved in an accident than older motorists, many of which have driven more miles. This is why small cars are often the ideal fit; they don't need a big engine, so are generally cheaper to buy, run and insure than larger models, such as family cars.