Renault Clio long-term test: report 5

However, the key to my Clio is a credit card-shaped plastic black fob that doesn’t allow attachment to anything, and often slips out of my pocket in the car like a toboggan down an icy slope.

I’ve had to take matters into my own hands and strap my Apple AirTag to the card with some tape, such is my fear of losing it. This solution is effective, but hardly pretty.

I'm all for car makers keeping the design of something as mundane as a car key fresh, but if in doing so it makes it harder to use – or keep track of – then in my book, it's a backwards step.

