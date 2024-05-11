Renault Clio long-term test: report 2

The Car Renault Clio 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution Run by Jonty Renk, senior videographer Why it’s here To prove that you don’t need to break the bank to have a fantastic small car Needs to Offer a versatile and practical interior for camera gear storage while being small and nimble enough to drive in a busy city

Mileage 3210 List price £17,795 Target Price £16,462 Price as tested £18,695 Official economy 54.3mpg Test economy 50.7mpg 11 May 2024 – Catching up on old times You may remember from my previous report that the car I learned to drive in was a Renault Clio. And getting behind the wheel of this new model genuinely gives me a similar buzz of excitement as I felt in those first driving lessons.