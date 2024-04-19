Renault Clio long-term test: report 1

Since getting a taste of that new car, I’ve been keen to be able to spend more time in it. Especially so when it was named Small Car of the Year at our 2024 What Car? Car of the Year Awards .

Jump forward to filming a video review of the latest version of the Clio for What Car?’s YouTube channel earlier this year, and it transported me back to being 17 again.

Thankfully, that time has arrived, and I can now relive my late-teenage years for the next few months running the new Clio as a company car.

After pouring over the three trim levels offered by Renault I decided to go for entry-level Evolution trim. It might be the cheapest version but it’s packed with kit, like a 7.0in touchscreen which runs smartphone mirroring wirelessly (and flawlessly, so far at least), cruise control and rear parking sensors.

The next trim up is Techno – our preferred choice on the Clio – which adds a reversing camera, front parking sensors and £1400 to the price. Top-spec esprit Alpine adds adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, a bigger infotainment screen and a digital driver display. That’s all nice to have but it takes the Clio beyond £20,000 territory so, I figured, I’d stick with the cheapest trim to see if you can get a lot of car for not a lot of money (relatively speaking, at least).

Next was my choice of engine, and fortunately Renault makes this nice and easy as there are just the two choices: a 1.0-litre TCe 90 petrol with a manual gearbox or an E-Tech hybrid with an automatic. I prefer the tactile sensation of a manual gearbox, especially in smaller cars, and despite living in central London (where an automatic might make stop-start driving in traffic a little less stressful) the idea of forking out an additional £3500 for the hybrid didn’t seem necessary.