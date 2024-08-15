Renault Clio long-term test: report 7

Not as frustrating as the start to my recent holiday, though. I was headed for a break in Wales when, somewhere in Monmouthshire, I got a ping from the driver display indicating my tyre pressure was low.

Pulling over I realised my offside front tyre was dropping pressure rapidly due to a slow puncture. Fortunately, I was able to limp to a Kwik Fit around the corner to get some new tyres fitted and get on with my day.

There’s room for a space-saver spare wheel under the Clio's boot floor, by the way, but I didn’t spec it – something I certainly would if I had my time with the car again.

This hasn’t been the Clio’s only brush with someone in overalls. A large stone chip right in the driver’s line of sight meant a new windscreen was needed. The chap who changed the screen did comment that it was one of the simplest swaps on a new car that he had worked on in a while, which is nice, but I hope I won’t need to receive that compliment again.