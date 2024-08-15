Renault Clio long-term test: report 7
In January, we named the latest Clio our Small Car of the Year. But now we're seeing if it continues to impress when you live with it every day...
The Car Renault Clio 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution Run by Jonty Renk, senior videographer
Why it’s here To prove that you don’t need to break the bank to have a fantastic small car
Needs to Offer a versatile and practical interior for camera gear storage while being small and nimble enough to drive in a busy city
Mileage 8222 List price £17,795 Target Price £16,462 Price as tested £18,695 Official economy 54.3mpg Test economy 54.9mpg
15 August 2024 – Medical Bills
After five months of ownership and more than 8000 miles covered, my Renault Clio feels mostly box-fresh. That's a testament to just how good it is – and despite not only me travelling the length and breadth of the country in it, but also my road testing colleagues piling on the miles while they use my car as a benchmark against other small cars.
You'll notice I said 'mostly' there, because despite my best efforts my car has picked up one or two war wounds.
Firstly, it's developed a rattle from behind the steering column. It’s something I notice at all speeds, and no amount of prodding or pushing has stopped it or lead me to a diagnosis, meaning I will have to consult my local Renault dealer to get it looked at, which is frustrating.
Not as frustrating as the start to my recent holiday, though. I was headed for a break in Wales when, somewhere in Monmouthshire, I got a ping from the driver display indicating my tyre pressure was low.
Pulling over I realised my offside front tyre was dropping pressure rapidly due to a slow puncture. Fortunately, I was able to limp to a Kwik Fit around the corner to get some new tyres fitted and get on with my day.
There’s room for a space-saver spare wheel under the Clio's boot floor, by the way, but I didn’t spec it – something I certainly would if I had my time with the car again.
This hasn’t been the Clio’s only brush with someone in overalls. A large stone chip right in the driver’s line of sight meant a new windscreen was needed. The chap who changed the screen did comment that it was one of the simplest swaps on a new car that he had worked on in a while, which is nice, but I hope I won’t need to receive that compliment again.
Undiagnosed rattle aside, I can hardly blame the Clio for a puncture and a chipped windscreen. And because it’s a small and relatively inexpensive car to begin with, the bills were more palatable than if it were, say, a larger SUV from a premium brand.
My Clio has been through a lot in a short space of time, then – who knows what the next 8000 miles will bring?
